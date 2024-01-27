Tesla CEO Elon Musk skips the coffee and reaches for Diet Coke, here’s why

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, has expressed how he feels about the punch coffee gives and how he is more into Diet Coke. In a post on social media, Musk mentioned that he enjoys the ritual and aesthetics surrounding coffee preparation, but he doesn't feel the stimulant effects much unless he drinks several cups of the beverage.

According to Elon Musk, he has gone for days without coffee and not experienced any noticeable cognitive benefits, questioning why one would wait so long to consume coffee. The conversation started when Musk reacted to a post suggesting that people should wait about 90 minutes after waking up before having coffee.

Elon Musk’s unique stand for Diet Coke

In an earlier comment in March, Musk expressed his thoughts about lattes, stating:

"A latte is really just an excuse for adults to order warm milk without sounding like a baby."

Despite saying this, Elon Musk had positive words for the art usually done on cappuccinos and lattes, calling it "delightful." Musk has been vocal about his love for Diet Coke and Coke Zero, claiming that these beverages are "awesome." In the past, he posted:

"Diet Coke & Coke Zero are awesome. I don’t care if drinking gallons of it shaves a bit of life off. Worth it."

Although there had been concerns about the artificial sweetener aspartame present in Diet Coke from health officials, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO claimed that it remains his preferred drink.

The tech billionaire has even shared a picture that features four cans of Diet Coke, a traditional gun, and a revolver on his bedside table.

Coffee is a top-notch drink worldwide. It is famous for putting a spring in your step thanks to the caffeine in it. It keeps you alert and on your toes, making you feel energized. The coffee effect does not last forever though, which is why people drink it daily to keep their energy buzzing all day.

On the flip side, Diet Coke and Coke Zero are like the lite versions of regular Coca-Cola, with less calories and sugar replaced by artificial sweet stuff. They still give you that same sweet, fizzy punch like regular Coke, but without the extra sugar cals.

It is cool how Elon Musk digs Diet Coke over the punch coffee gives, even though he has always got a full plate running his businesses. Not every day you see someone that busy not leaning on coffee to keep the energy up.

While Elon Musk is not happy with coffee's punch, lots of people love it for the boost it gives them all day. We all react differently to caffeine and what we like to keep us more lively is not the same for everyone. What works for you, might not work for someone else.