Texas dentist explains some shocking details about toothbrushes via a TikTok video

A dentist based in Austin, Texas has recently spilled some facts about toothbrushes, which has sent the internet reeling. In a video shared on TikTok, which has amassed more than a million views, Dr. Ellie Phillips can be seen sharing her take on the dangers of molds involving a simple device we use for cleaning our teeth regularly.

She starts off the video by saying:

"Here's what I want you to do with your toothbrush every day to help you have the best oral health possible."

She then continues to highlight how people are sometimes unaware or oblivious that molds can also grow on brushes besides some commonly known surfaces. She also warns against keeping brushes in humid environments, specifically in bathrooms which is a hotbed for bacterial infestation.

"Toothbrushes get really dirty, especially when they're close to a toilet, in a damp climate where there is humidity, in you shower, in your bathroom, and humidity is the worst thing for growing molds."

She also points out that there is no way that boiling would be able to remove all the impurities from the brush and, in such a case, one can resort to other measures. She recommends drying the brush completely by keeping it in a ceramic cup-like container for at least 24 hours.

She also maintains that people should brush twice a day and keep two brushes for daily use, one for the morning and one for the night.

How can you disinfect your toothbrush?

Denture cleaners can also be used to clean the brushes you use for your teeth (Image via freepik)

Your toothbrush can be infected with germs due to multiple reasons. However, there is no cause for worry because they can also be disinfected.

One of the most popular methods of doing this is by using hydrogen peroxide solution or antibacterial mouthwashes. You can soak them in the solution for some time to clear out any existing impurities.

You can also invest in an ultraviolet sanitiser that can help get rid of harmful germs and bacteria from your brush.

If these options do not work for you, you can use denture cleaners which can help in breaking down food proteins and remove food that is trapped between the bristles of the brush.

No matter what method you are using to disinfect your toothbrush, make sure that you air dry it completely before use. Do not let it dry near a moist or humid place, as research has shown that most bacteria grow in such conditions.