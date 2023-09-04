The best exercise to lose belly fat takes only 1 hour every 2 days (not weightlifting)

To be leaner, and healthier and in order to achieve that goal physique losing belly fat is essential. If you ask for advice to lose belly fat, most people will give the basic advice to do exercise. When it comes to implementing it is rather a different task. Exercise plays a crucial role in losing belly fat, however, it is no one tells you about the best exercise to lose belly fat.

Forget the conventional workout that includes calorie counting and high-intensity workouts. In this article, we will discuss about a very effective exercise that takes just one hour every two days. And most importantly it is not weightlifting!

The age-old problem of belly fat is no longer a problem as based on up to 52 studies this routine has been prepared.

The Belly Fat Problem

Before jumping onto the routine it is important to understand the various aspects of belly fat and weight loss. It has always been believed that burning high amounts of calories is the solution, however, based on recent research there is a simplified approach to this problem.

We often believe that simply reducing the calorie intake will in turn make us lose body fat, but this is not so true. Reducing calorie intake does not make much of a difference as our metabolic system simply adapts to this situation which might lead to further gain of weight.

Role of Insulin and Carbohydrates in Fat Burning

In order to effectively reduce fat, the main shift in your lifestyle should be from sugar to fat. This could be obtained by Insulin. High insulin levels inhibit overall fat burning but on the contrary, if its levels decline it enables the body to reach out fat for energy.

Among carbohydrates, protein, and fat calories, it is only carbohydrates that are responsible for the significant levels of insulin. Reducing the intake of carbohydrates can influence the insulin levels and hence contribute to overall weight loss.

Along with this, one other way Intermittent Fasting is also a very effective way to fat loss. This makes your body utilize the fat for energy.

The Best Ways for Fat Loss

Walking, yes you heard it right. Just walking can help you lose your tummy fat. The following is the reason why walking can help you lose your belly.

Fat Burning Zone:

Walking slowly at first makes your body burn the fat efficiently. With 30 minutes of walking, you can enter the fat-burning zone. At this stage, you will start utilizing your fat as energy.

Reduced Stress:

With walking one can reduce cortisol levels which is responsible for stress. It also helps in clearing out the adrenaline, which may play a role in hindering weight loss.

Set a Steps Goal:

8000 to 10,000 steps per day should be your aim. Achieving this will enable you to reach a step closer to your fat loss journey.

In addition to this, With the increase in walking the insulin levels decline, making it easier to burn fat.

In order to lose belly fat, it is important to rethink the ways that people have been relied on. WIth a focus on reducing carbs, practicing intermittent fasting, and by walking one can reduce body weight easily. Consistency is the key, if you stay motivated and make these small changes you can significantly reduce your belly.