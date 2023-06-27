The buzz about honey and salt pre-workout: Is it worth a try?

Looking for a natural and trendy way to boost your workout performance? TikTok users have been raving about the honey and salt pre-workout trend, claiming that it's the ultimate supplement for a stellar gym session.

In this article, we delve into the origins of this viral trend, explore its purported benefits and provide insights into whether honey and salt can truly enhance your pre-workout routine.

Get ready to uncover the buzz behind this intriguing combination!

The viral TikTok trend: Honey and salt

The viral pre-workout (Image via Freepik)

It all started with a TikTok video by user Kelsey Portillo, who showed herself enjoying a lick of honey and salt before hitting the gym. The video quickly gained popularity, sparking a trend that has taken TikTok by storm.

Videos tagged with "honey and salt pre work" have amassed over a billion views, as fitness enthusiasts embrace this natural pre-workout alternative.

Claims about honey and salt pre-workout

TikTok users who have tried the honey and salt pre-workout swear by its effectiveness. They report experiencing an intense and natural pump during their workouts, leaving them buzzing with energy.

Some even reckon honey and pink Himalayan salt provide a cleaner and healthier alternative to energy drinks or shakes commonly used for pre-workout fuel.

Honey and salt: Do they really work together?

HImalayan salt (Image via Freepik/8photo)

While skeptics have labeled the honey and salt pre-workout trend as a mere TikTok placebo, fitness coach and holistic nutritionist Justin Kelly has expressed his support for this unique combination.

According to Kelly, honey acts as a quick source of simple sugars, providing an immediate energy boost, while salt replenishes electrolytes lost during exercise. Many users have reported positive experiences, but it's essential to consider individual variations in response.

Insights from research and experts

Although limited scientific research specifically addresses the honey and salt pre-workout trend, Baylor University conducted a study in 2007 suggesting that consuming honey before weightlifting can help maintain blood glucose level more effectively than other carbohydrate sources.

While more research is needed, these findings hint at the potential benefits of honey as a pre-workout supplement.

How to take honey and salt for pre-workout?

How to take this pre-workout? (Image via Freepik/Kroshka Natsya)

If you're curious to give honey and salt a try, incorporating them in your pre-workout routine is relatively simple. Before hitting the gym, take a small amount of honey and a pinch of salt, ensuring that they mix together in the mouth.

This combination provides a quick dose of energy and electrolyte replenishment. Remember to listen to your body, and adjust the quantities based on your personal preferences.

Caution and considerations

While the honey and salt pre-workout trend may work for some, it's important to be mindful of individual differences and potential sensitivities.

As with any dietary changes, it's recommended to consult with a healthcare professional or nutritionist, especially if you have any underlying health conditions or dietary restrictions.

The honey and salt pre-workout trend has gained considerable attention on TikTok, with enthusiasts claiming impressive benefits. While scientific research on this specific combination is limited, there are indications that honey and salt may offer potential benefits for pre-workout energy and electrolyte replenishment.

However, as with any fitness trend, it's essential to listen to your body and make informed decisions based on your unique needs and preferences. If you're intrigued, why not give it a go and see if honey and salt can take your workouts to new heights?

Remember, the journey to fitness is all about exploring new possibilities and finding what works best for you.

