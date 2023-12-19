The Five Powerful Niyamas Of Yoga To Relieve Your Stress Completely

The five niyamas of yoga come from the second limb of Patanjali's eight-limbed yoga which are the constructive tools for cultivating happiness and self-confidence in our everyday lives. Yoga is an ancient practice for the wellness of both the body and the mind, which originated in India.

Yoga is not just restricted to asanas and breathing techniques, but is an entire holistic way of living, with its philosophy and ideology towards self-discovery. The five niyamas are one of those fundamental principles that serves as a guide towards discovering inner peace.

Here, in this article, we will dive deep into these five niyamas of yoga, along with exploring all the significant benefits that they come with.

The Five Niyamas

1) Shaucha (Self Purification)

Shaucha (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

This is the very first among the niyamas which translates to purification or cleanliness. Practicing this niyama extends beyond physical cleansing, and goes towards emotional and spiritual purity. Similar to cleaning our skins, practicing Saucha consistently goes on to purify our minds and our hearts.

Practicing Saucha involves getting rid of all the negative emotions from our body and surroundings, which may include cleaning our living spaces, eating a clean diet, and practicing a positive mindset.

2) Santosha (Gratitude)

Santosha (Image via Pexels/ Lucas Pezeta )

This is the second niyama, which involves practicing gratitude for the present moment. Santosha helps us to find inner satisfaction in ourselves, of being grateful for what we have, which makes us leave our desire for constant external pleasures.

Practicing Santosha does not mean detaching oneself from all personal ambitions but it rather teaches us to be unchanged from the constantly changing external circumstances. This niyama makes us learn to find true happiness not in the things around us, but deep within ourselves.

3) Tapas (Self-Discipline)

Tapas (Image via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

Tapas means heat, and this niyama tends to create the heat within us to maintain a life of discipline and determination, which will help us overcome all the obstacles that come our way. Tapas, the heat is self-discipline which can help us to mold our habits, just like heat molds metall in its desired form, which can be of the best use.

Regularly practicing tapas can help us get rid of all our bad habits. Practicing tapas involves maintaining regular self-discipline and combining it with a mixture of asanas and meditation. It just needs to be done with pure dedication.

4) Svadhyaya (Self-Contemplation)

Svadhyaya (Image via Pexels/Kelvin Valerio)

This niyama means to reflect on one's self and to look into the depths of one's inner being, which will give us a clearer view of our actions and decisions. Svadhyaya is a key step towards personal development and self-awareness.

Practicing Svadhyaya can either involve listening to or reading holy scriptures or simply reflecting on one's personal experiences. It can be done through meditation and asanas, which allow us the perfect opportunity to contemplate our actions and experiences. By introspecting the patterns of our behaviors, we can learn how to control them, which is a big step towards self-discovery.

5) Ishvara Pranidhana

Ishvara (Image via Pexels/Noelle Otto)

Paridhana means to surrender completely to the all-pervading divine being. Although it may sound simple at first, this final niyama takes a major shift in one's mindset. This niyama proceeds when we begin to believe that the universe is the ultimate higher being and surrender our ego to it.

This surrender does not show weakness but rather shows that you have come out of our ultimate flaw, or pride, which binds us in your bodies. It is accepting our flaws and the ultimate truth that life is uncertain. It means teachability, acceptance, and relaxing expectations.

The five niyamas of yoga are the fundamental steps towards a more holistic and ethical way of living. Combining yama and niyama is the foundation base for embarking on the journey towards self-control, inner strength, and success.

Knowing about the five niyamas is the very first step toward it, and slowly applying them in our everyday life will help us to align our stream of thought, understand ourselves, and finally get better stability in mind, which will slowly start to show in our work, by improving our focus. So go on, you already have the tools. Start practicing the five niyamas and enjoy your peace.