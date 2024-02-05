The growing trend of eating fried toothpicks in South Korea is raising some major health concerns 

Fried toothpicks have been growing as a food trend in South Korea, and experts say that it is not healthy at all. The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in South Korea has issued a stern warning, stating that these starch-based fried toothpicks are not meant for consumption and may lead to serious health issues.

In a recent growing social media trend, people are seen deep frying and then eating toothpicks.

Videos of these have gone viral on social media platforms, especially the ones with short content like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram., showing people deep frying toothpicks until they puff up and curl, almost resembling the shape of curly fries. The fried toothpicks are then seasoned with powdered cheese and other garnishes.

Health concerns of eating deep-fried toothpicks

South Korea's Health Ministries have raised health concerns about eating fried toothpicks (Image via Pexels/FOX)

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in South Korea has said in its warning that starch-based products are not meant for consumption.

Though the companies claim that these fried toothpicks are made from corn or sweet potato starch and dyed with food colouring, are environment friendly and biodegradable, it is still unsure if they are safe to consume, and more tests need to be done.

According to a report by The New York Post, this dangerous trend of fried toothpicks was influenced by "Mukbang" videos, where people eat large amounts of food on camera that often go viral and gain millions of views.

However, fried toothpicks aren't the first health-hazardous food trend that has gone viral on social media. Back in 2018, people had started consuming unhealthy food before the camera, wasting much more in the process only to get views on YouTube, which slowly entered the short content market. This had led to several health issues among those indulging in these practises.

Despite the companies' claims of fried toothpicks being made from sweet corn and potato, it is mixed with sorbitol, a sugar substitute which can have negative health effects such as bloating and foodborne diseases.

Amidst the concern raised by the Ministry Of Food and Drug Safety in South Korea, China's health ministry had urged youngsters to avoid eating friend toothpicks, for all the several health-related issues that it may cause.

In a video clip collected from CCTV, it is seen that these deep-fried toothpicks are made from starch and then turned green using foam colouring. This is then cooked in hot oil with spices.

People have multiple viewpoints on this exotic snack. While some have shown concern about the effects of the green colouring on health, others have demonstated excitement in tasting this alien food. Debates are still on about the safety of selling fried toothpicks in the market, and more studies are yet to be done.