The happiest people in the world never do 3 things – Over 50% of the world does daily

Happiness is a universal pursuit, with people from all over the world constantly seeking ways to enhance their overall well-being.

However, the happiest people in the world seem to have a unique approach to life. Recent research has revealed three things that these individuals consciously avoid, even though they're habits that over 50% of the global population engages in daily.

In a world dominated by comparisons, materialism and disconnection from nature and community, there are valuable lessons we can learn from those who prioritize happiness over these common practices.

By understanding and implementing these insights into our lives, we may be able to unlock the key to lasting contentment.

Things happiest people in the world never do

Here are three things:

1) Avoiding the comparison trap

Stop comparing yourself with others. (Image via Pexels/Bich Tran)

In Finland, there's a cultural practice of not comparing oneself to others. The Finnish poet's famous line, "Kell’ onni on, se onnen kätkeköön" (Don't compare or brag about your happiness), reflects this mindset.

Finns prioritize personal contentment over outward displays of wealth or success. Even the wealthiest individuals in the world choose to lead a modest lifestyle, often opting for public transportation instead of extravagant cars or drivers.

The lesson here is to focus on what truly brings us joy and fulfillment, rather than incessantly comparing ourselves with others. True happiness lies in setting our own standards and valuing our own internal sense of contentment.

Let go of the need for approval from others, and embrace a life that aligns with your personal values and aspirations.

2) Neglecting 'me time' with nature

Spend more time in nature. (Image via Pexels/Luis Del Rio)

Nature plays a vital role in the happiness of Finns, with 87% of the population acknowledging its importance for peace of mind, energy and relaxation. In Finland, people have a deep connection with nature, which is evident in their choice of summer holidays.

During this time, many Finns retreat to the countryside, immersing themselves in the beauty of their natural surroundings. They often opt for rustic accommodations, even forgoing electricity or running water, to fully experience the tranquility of nature.

You can integrate it into your own life by prioritizing time in nature. Whether it's taking a walk in a nearby park, planning a weekend getaway to a remote location or nurturing indoor plants, immersing yourself in nature can enhance well-being, restore balance and ignite a sense of personal growth.

3) Not breaking the community circle of trust

Building a trustful community (Image via Pexels/Dio Hasbi)

Trust forms the foundation of Finnish society and contributes to the happiness of its citizens. Research shows that countries with higher levels of trust tend to have happier populations.

In Finland, the culture of trust is tangible, with acts of honesty and integrity deeply ingrained in everyday life. A remarkable "lost wallet" experiment conducted in Helsinki found that 11 out of 12 wallets were returned to their owners, demonstrating the high level of trust among Finnish people.

Consider how you can contribute to building trust within your community. Acts of kindness, like opening doors for strangers, offering assistance or supporting policies that promote trust and honesty, can strengthen the social fabric and create a more supportive and harmonious environment.

The people of Finland, the happiest country in the world, offer valuable insights into what truly contributes to overall happiness and well-being.

By avoiding the comparison trap, embracing the healing power of nature and nurturing trust and community, we can create lives filled with genuine joy and contentment.