The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 21 release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 21 is set to be released on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the upcoming issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

A new time loop has begun, and readers have witnessed all the present characters being aware of it for the first time. This development has left many questions unanswered and requires further exploration in The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 21.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins manga.

The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 21 will make fake Kakeru give some explanations

Release date and time

Tsubasa as seen in The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins manga (Image via Shueisha/Taizan 5)

The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 21 will be released at the following dates and times:

Pacific Daylight Time 8:00 am, Sunday, April 16, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10:00 am, Sunday, April 16, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11:00 am, Sunday, April 16, 2023

British Summer Time - 4:00 pm, Sunday, April 16, 2023

Central European Summer Time- 5:00 pm, Sunday, April 16, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, April 16, 2023

Philippine Time - 11:00 pm, Sunday, April 16, 2023

Japan Standard Time – 12:00 am, Monday, April 17, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, April 17, 2023

What to expect from the upcoming chapter?

Tsubasa will seen demanding answers from Soto in The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 21 (Image via Shueisha/Taizan 5)

Fake Kakeru has been directly questioned regarding the meaning of the ongoing events, which include time loops, the removal of the real Kakeru, and Minako's absence. In the upcoming The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 21, readers are hopeful that fake Kakeru, who seems to possess all the knowledge and has previously discouraged Tsubasa from seeking the truth, will finally provide some answers.

Thus far, the only answer given to readers is that Tsubasa is in a coma and dreaming everything. However, it appears that the rest of the Ichinose family is also experiencing similar dreams. So, there are some pressing questions that need to be answered for things to get clearer.

A quick summary of The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 20

Tsubasa's grandpa as seen in The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins manga (Image via Shueisha/Taizan 5)

In the previous chapter, Tsubasa tried to deny the time loops and other strange occurrences. His grandfather attempted to jog his memory about their goal to check out the photo album and visit certain places in order to recover their memories, but Tsubasa dismissed it as if nothing was wrong.

Tsubasa's grandfather understood that the fake Kakeru must have said something to Tsubasa. The young boy did not wait and ran out of the house, ending up at an astronomy exhibit that matched a photograph his grandpa had given him.

Next, readers were shown a flashback where Tsubasa had similarly run out of his house crying, and his grandpa had come after him to comfort him with toys and food. There, the old man gave him advice that crying would not solve anything, and he should just cheer up and get his act together.

Later, Tsubasa explained to his grandpa that this reality was all in his head. He had been dreaming while in a coma, and the time loops might be his fault. Grandpa gave Tsubasa the same advice as before. They all then came together and confronted fake Kakeru, demanding the truth about their family.

