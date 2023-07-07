The Marilyn Monroe effect: How does it work?

The Marilyn Monroe effect, named after the iconic late Hollywood star, has captivated the world with its transformative nature.

This phenomenon highlights the power of confidence and ability to change how others perceive us. In this article, let's go over the Marilyn Monroe effect, its practical applications in everyday life and the science behind its effectiveness.

What is the Marilyn Monroe effect?

This phenomenon is based around the idea that changing our body language and projecting confidence can profoundly impact how others see us.

Norma Jeane Mortenson, famously known as Marilyn Monroe, had the unique ability to switch between her everyday self and captivating persona that made her an international sensation.

Amy Greene, wife of Monroe's personal photographer, coined the term to describe this remarkable transformation.

Harnessing the Marilyn Monroe effect

TikTok influencers and individuals have whole-heartedly embraced the Marilyn Monroe effect, utilizing its principles to increase their own magnetism.

Strategies like an open body language, strategic positioning, maintaining eye contact and projecting a powerful body language can all contribute to the Marilyn effect. The key is to exude self-assurance, even if you don't feel it initially.

The science behind the effect

Believing in oneself and acting confidently sends powerful social cues to people around. Studies conducted by The Society for Personality and Social Psychology say that confidence largely impacts how attractive a person is perceived to be.

The human psyche actively seeks social cues, and by projecting confidence, you reinforce that you're worth believing in. The impact of this belief can be profound, affecting both self-perception and how others see you.

The power of behavioral activation

The Marilyn Monroe effect aligns with the concept of behavioral activation, frequently used in cognitive behavioral therapy. By adopting confident behaviors, you can seek more control and influence of your emotions, thoughts and mood.

Research indicates that practicing certain behaviors associated with confidence can lead to a genuine shift in feelings and perception of self. Acting as if you are confident can result in being perceived as a confident person by others.

Embracing the journey of self-discovery

The journey toward embracing the Marilyn Monroe effect involves finding a balance between your authenticity and embodying traits you aspire to have. It's also about acting in a way that aligns with the confident person you want to become and gradually making those behaviors second-nature.

By bringing out your best qualities and projecting confidence, you can transform both your internal and external perceptions.

The Marilyn effect serves as a strong reminder of the impact confidence can have on how we are perceived. Embracing this phenomenon lets us to tap into our inner magnetism and captivate others with our self-assured presence.

By adopting confident behaviors, practicing open body language and projecting positivity, one can harness the transformative power of the Marilyn effect.

