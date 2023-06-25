The problematic and potentially harmful nature of the TikTok 'Snatched Trend'

Dedicate a few moments to perusing social media, and it swiftly becomes apparent that the prevailing trend of the moment is the phenomenon called the "snatched trend"

However, this trend not only negatively impacts individuals' mental and physical health but also appropriates terms with roots in Black and LGBTQ+ communities. The original meaning of "snatched" is being overshadowed, causing harm and perpetuating unattainable body standards.

Distorted meaning of "snatched"

For quite some time, the term "snatched" has served as a complimentary descriptor for an individual's physical appearance.

However, its meaning has been twisted on social media, primarily referencing a tiny waist, defined cheekbones, a tight jawline or lifted brows. This narrow interpretation of the term goes against its original definition, which celebrated diverse bodies and beauty.

The appropriation of this term outside of its intended context disregards the contributions of Black and LGBTQ+ communities and further marginalizes them.

Linguistic appropriation and cultural erasure

The migration of expressions like "snatched trend" from marginalized communities to popular culture often leads to their distortion and erasure.

Black language and expressions like "squad goals" have lost their original meaning and significance due to their widespread use in mainstream culture. This linguistic appropriation not only devalues the contributions of these communities but also perpetuates the disparities and discrimination they face.

The double standard of white individuals using these terms without understanding their origins while black individuals are discouraged from using them highlights the racial inequities that persist.

Harmful aspects of the TikTok 'Snatched Trend'

The promotion of the "snatched trend" ideal on social media perpetuates the myth that individuals can easily control their weight, body shape or size.

This overlooks the reality that everyone's genetics and body composition are unique, and not all body ideals can be attained through manipulation or extreme measures.

The pressure to conform to these ideals can lead to body dissatisfaction, disordered eating behaviors and negative mental health outcomes. It particularly affects vulnerable groups, like trans women and non-binary individuals, who may face additional challenges related to body image and gender identity.

Unattainable body standards and consequences

Engaging in behaviors promoted to achieve the "snatched trend" ideal can damage an individual's relationship with food, movement and their body.

Engaging with the "snatched" trend can have detrimental consequences, including potential development of eating disorders, heightened anxiety and depression, and an enduring sense of inadequacy.

The media's portrayal of this ideal as attainable for all creates false expectations and perpetuates body dissatisfaction. Additionally, people of color may be less likely to receive appropriate assessment and support for eating disorders due to stereotypes that only thin, white women are affected.

Overcoming the pressure to be snatched

To overcome the pressure to conform to societal beauty ideals, individuals should critically analyze the media they consume and question the motives behind the content.

Blocking or reporting harmful content on social media and following diverse body-positive influencers can help shape a healthier online environment. However, it's important to recognize that these steps alone may not be enough. So, seeking support from mental health professionals is crucial if body image concerns become overwhelming.

The snatched trend exemplifies the negative consequences of distorting and appropriating cultural expressions while perpetuating unattainable body standards.

It's essential to reclaim the original meanings of terms and appreciate the diverse contributions of marginalized communities. By promoting body acceptance, challenging societal norms and seeking support when needed, individuals can cultivate a healthier relationship with their body and resist harmful trends that prioritize appearance over well-being.

Remember that true beauty lies in embracing and celebrating one's unique individuality.

