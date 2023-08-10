The Reason Behind Robert De Niro's Grandson's Sudden Death Revealed 

On July 3, 2023, news broke out about Robert De Niro's grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez's death. The news was broken by Drena De Niro (his mother) via an Instagram post. Although she did not mention what led to his death, she did take the time to appreciate him and reminisced about their time spent together.

In the post, she wrote:

"My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you I’m so sorry my baby."

Now after weeks of speculation, the cause of Robert De Niro's grandson's sudden death has reportedly been discovered. According to the New York's Office where the Chief Medical Examiner in the case works, Leandro died of an accidental drug overdose.

Robert De Niro's grandson's cause of death revealed

Drena De Niro with her late son Leandro De Niro Rodriguez (Image via Drena De Niro/Instagram)

Since Leandro's death back in July, the De Niro family has kept mum about the whole situation. Besides occasional social media posts remembering their beloved son, his parents have remained quiet about the reason behind his death.

Now the New York's Office is speaking up about the matter and has made some surprising revelations. According to them Robert De Niro's grandson's cause of death was an accidental drug overdose.

The medical examiner who examined his body revealed that his death was due to the "toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine, and cocaine."

Sofia Haley Marks who reportedly sold the drugs to Leandro was later arrested in the case.

Who is Leandro De Niro Rodriguez?

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez is the only son of actress Drena De Niro and artist Carlos Mare. Drena De Niro on the other hand is Robert De Niro's daughter with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott which makes Leandro Robert De Niro's grandson.

What does the family have to say after the news broke out?

On August 10, 2023, a few days after the news of Robert De Niro's grandson's cause of death was revealed, his mother made a post on Instagram asking people to "keep it respectful."

You can see the post here.

Although everyone is now made aware of the reason behind Leandro's death, one should be respectful and considerate about the entire matter. Instead of vilifying them for their son's life choices, the incident should be dealt with care and compassion as there are many like him who are currently battling addiction in the US.