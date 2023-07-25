The snacks strategy: Caroline Mabeus' secrets to a 70-pound weight loss

By opting for delicious and nutritionally smart snacks available at a nationwide grocer, Caroline Mabeus not only transformed her physique but also motivated thousands of social media followers.

The Maryland mother discovered that selecting the right snacks played a significant role in her remarkable 70-pound weight loss journey.

Caroline Mabeus' weight-loss snacks to buy

Caroline Mabeus shared her weight-loss journey on TikTok, attracting more than 85,000 followers who were eager to learn her secret.

Through candid videos, she divulged a range of low-fat and satisfying snacks to help lose weight. Among these snacks were 100-calorie cookie wafers, almond flour cookies, baked potato chips, crème-filled snack bars, fruity ice pops, mint-flavored ice cream sandwiches and a Buffalo chicken calzone.

However, it's essential to note that Mabeus didn't solely rely on processed snacks. She also included a variety of nutritious items like vegetables, lean meats and keto-friendly grains in her grocery list.

Strategy behind Mabeus' achievement

Caroline Mabeus' journey to reaching a healthy weight of 125 pounds involved several key elements that paved the way for her incredible transformation.

Here are the main components of her approach:

Intermittent fasting: Mabeus adopted intermittent fasting as a cornerstone of her weight-loss success.

By adhering to a 16-to-8 eating schedule, she fasted for 16 hours and consumed her meals within an eight-hour window. While intermittent fasting has gained popularity for weight loss, it's important to note that individual results may vary.

Seeking guidance from a healthcare professional is advisable before starting any new diet regimen.

Calorie deficit: Mabeus stressed the significance of maintaining a calorie deficit, which means consuming fewer calories than her body burned throughout the day. Combining that with intermittent fasting helped her effectively shed excess pounds.

Mabeus shunned fried dishes and high-sugar desserts in favor of more nutritious options (TikTok / @carolinemabeus)

Hydration and high-protein diet: Proper hydration is crucial for overall health and can also aid in weight loss.

Mabeus ensured that she drank plenty of water daily. Additionally, she opted for a high-protein diet, known for promoting satiety and preserving lean muscle mass during weight loss.

Healthy food choices: Mabeus avoided fried foods and high-sugar desserts, focusing instead on wholesome, nutrient-rich options. Choosing foods high in fiber and nutrients helps promote a sense of fullness and sustained energy levels.

Controversy surrounding intermittent fasting

While many have experienced positive results with intermittent fasting, it's important to consider the existing research on this eating pattern.

A study from the University of Colorado found that intermittent fasting was no more effective for weight loss than traditional calorie counting. Moreover, the Barcelona Institute for Global Health found a potential link between intermittent fasting and an increased risk of Type 2 diabetes.

As with any diet plan, it's crucial to approach it with caution and tailor it to individual health needs and goals.

Snacking for weight loss

Caroline Mabeus' weight-loss journey is a testament to the power of determination and making thoughtful food choices.

Nevertheless, it's crucial to remember that weight management is a comprehensive process tailored to individual needs. While incorporating snacks in one's diet, focus on nutrient-dense options that are low in calories and unhealthy fats, helping to maintain satisfaction between meals.

A balanced diet, portion control and consistent exercise are essential factors in achieving and sustaining a healthy weight over time.

Snacks can help with weight loss objectives. (Caio/Pexels)

Snacks can indeed support weight-loss goals, but the overall approach to weight management should be well-rounded and customized for each person.

Caroline Mabeus' inspiring story encourages many to embark on their own journey towards a healthier and happier self.