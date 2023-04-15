The Surprising New Relationship between Sleep Apnea and Cognitive Functioning: New Study Findings

Have you heard about the new study on how sleep apnea affects your brain? It turns out that middle-aged folks with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) may experience cognitive changes like memory loss and poor executive function because of the way OSA disrupts their sleep.

Researchers discovered that severe OSA can negatively impact a person's social cognition, which is pretty concerning.

Understanding Sleep Apnea

Sleep apnea can be a real pain, making it hard to breathe, leaving you drained during the day. It's a chronic disorder that affects your breathing while you sleep and can result in a range of cognitive deficits.

It causes breathing interruptions during sleep. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Interestingly, recent studies have shown that these cognitive issues, which can be especially prevalent in middle-aged folks, may not just be caused by cardiovascular and metabolic problems, as previously thought.

This new study suggests that OSA processes like interrupted sleep and oxidative stress can also play a role in cognitive changes.

Study Findings

The researchers studied a group of 27 middle-aged men who had OSA but no other medical conditions and compared them to seven healthy men. The results showed that those with OSA had difficulties with tasks such as decision-making, spatial awareness, staying alert, and controlling their impulses.

Interestingly, the researchers found that those with severe OSA also had trouble with social skills, something that hasn't been reported before.

The team also noted that fragmented sleep can lead to problems with recognizing emotions on people's faces, making it harder to understand social cues.

So What Does That Mean for People with Sleep Apnea

It is increasingly evident that OSA’s functional neuropsychiatric impact may go well beyond OSA’s currently best-recognized role in increasing driving and occupational accident risks.

Symptoms include snoring and excessive daytime sleepiness. (image via Pexels/Markus Aurelius)

The authors highlighted that their data reveal a threshold effect in the cognitive domain of executive functioning and that cognitive deficits in this age group are most apparent in male patients with severe OSA.

Therefore, the researchers suggest that early treatment for this patient group is crucial. It is essential to address the cognitive impairments caused by OSA and the societal impact of OSA’s effects on cognition, given that approximately one billion people are estimated to have OSA.

Future multi-center multi-modal longitudinal studies should confirm these findings and decipher how these cognitive deficits may interplay in men and women with other comorbidity-driven impairments over time.

So, if you have OSA, seeking treatment as soon as possible is essential to prevent cognitive impairments.

Study: Gnoni V, Mesquita M, O’Regan D, et al. Distinct cognitive changes in male patients with obstructive sleep apnea without co-morbidity.

Published online April 6, 2023. doi: 10.3389/frsle.2023.1097946

