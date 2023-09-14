The Trend of Reducing Cortisol Has Taken over TikTok: Should You Try It Too?

Like many other health related trends on TikTok, there is another one that has gone viral recently and is asking you to reduce and regulate cortisol. All humans have essential hormones that regulate bodily functions, and this hormone is one of them.

It is primarily known as the stress hormone and is essential for our survival. This hormone also plays an important part in our immune system, metabolism, and brain function. Yet, why is TikTok asking netizens to reduce it?

On social media, there are many speculations about the role of cortisol, and it has been loosely associated with weight gain and other health issues. So, should you believe in these trends?

What Is the "Reduce Cortisol Level" Trend About?

This hormone has a part to play when you are feeling stressed. Due to this, content creators have taken the freedom to draw associations, asking their followers to reduce it.

According to some, it contributes to symptoms of anxiety, fatigue, and may also be responsible for weight gain. If you have been light-headed, have recently noticed weight changes, and have had difficulty sleep, it may not be right to completely blame high levels of this hormone.

This situation is much more complicated than what is presented on TikTok and should always be taken with a pinch of salt. To say that cortisol is directly related to mental health issues like depression and anxiety would be oversimplifying the truth.

What Are the Symptoms of Low Cortisol?

While a doctor is the best resource for understanding the effects of low hormone levels, there are some obvious effects that you may experience on a day-to-day basis. The first one is fatigue, and over time, you may start feeling restless and tired, even after a full night of sleep.

You may experience a cluster of physical symptoms, including nausea, vomitting, and weight loss. Yes, while TikTok suggests that you should reduce cortisol to lose weight, it is not an ideal or healthy way to do so. Simultaneously, you may also experience a hit on your emotional health. It may start off by feeling low, and gradually snowball into difficulties in managing your stress levels.

In the age of technology, everyone has become a wellness expert, providing their expertise on physical and mental health at all times. It is, therefore, essential to keep an eye open for information from the right source. Be on a lookout for credentials, research studies, and most importantly, what works best for you.

While there are connections between high cortisol and stress levels, even lack of cortisol can contribute to you feeling low and impact your physical health. If you have been wondering what to do about it, it is best to seek the advice of a professional and make changes accordingly.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

