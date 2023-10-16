The unseen struggles of caregiver stress and signs to identify it

One of the toughest roles that we may take up in our lives is that of a caregiver. Caregiver stress is a quiet yet persistent condition that continues to impact millions worldwide. So, what do you think is caregiving? And what are its challenges?

Caregiving is the outpouring of profound devotion and compassion for those in need. This is done in order to provide care and support in every way possible. While this selfless act is transformative, it also has a challenging side: stress.

We all have or at least will once play the role of a caregiver. (Image via Freepik/ Vecstock)

The balancing act: caregiving and stress

When you keep pouring from your emotional cup, you end up draining your emotions. (Image via Vecteezy/ Suchoa lertadipat)

Caregiving is a dynamic role that consists of a range of responsibilities. These include tending to ill or disabled family members. It's a socially rewarding act, yet it offers various hurdles for caregivers to pass. Among these hurdles, stress is the most challenging to cross.

There are 3 signs of caregiver stress. The first is that it typically starts to present itself as emotional exhaustion. The persistent nature of offering care, support, and empathy may cause caregivers to experience caregiver burnout. They can go through emotions of anxiety, sadness, or even frustration as they see their dear ones grappling with health concerns.

The second sign is that its toll at emotional exhaustion; it has an immense impact on the individual's physical health as well. Extensive care hours usually cause irregularities in sleep cycles and hinder daily routines. As time passes, this may evolve into health concerns such as sleep disorders, weakening of the immune system, and a higher chance of getting ill. Caregivers may also start ignoring their wellness at the cost of others.

The third symptom of caregiver stress is social isolation. Caregivers keep their social needs at bay to attend to those they care for. This sense of loneliness can lead to feelings of isolation and result in the loss of one's identity. Without the necessary support system, the caregivers are at high risk of being stressed and overwhelmed extensively.

Strategies to manage caregiver stress

Are there any strategies to manage this stress? (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

It is vital to know these symptoms of caregiver stress as addressing them is of great importance for the well-being of the caregiver and the people they are supporting. Below are a few effective strategies to help in coping as well as lowering caregiver stress:

1. Seek support

Caregivers shouldn't refrain from seeking the necessary support from family, friends, or from support groups. Sharing the internal feelings and the responsibilities linked to caregiving may be immensely rewarding.

2. Self-care

Caregiver stress is common and yet a manageable condition. (Image via Freepik/ DCstudio)

Caregivers have to start prioritizing their own mental health. This starts with adopting a healthier way of living, exercising regularly, having wholesome meals, and sleeping sufficiently. Keep in mind that taking care of the self isn't a selfish trait but an absolute necessity.

3. Respite care

Think of making effective use of respite care services that provide temporary comfort to the caregivers. This enables them to go on a break, get refreshed, and simply be with themselves without compromising on the quality of support offered.

Caregiving is a demanding role and it usually goes unnoticed. The level of stress it can bring forth can be significantly damaging which can also affect the caregiver's social, emotional as well as physical aspects of life.

Caregivers should always know that prioritizing their own well-being is of paramount importance. Emotionally balanced caregivers are better equipped to offer care and support for their loved ones. In the end, caregiver stress is manageable with the right kind of support.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.