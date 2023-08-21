There are only 3 types of Men, according to science – Which one are you?

Have you ever tried to categorize the men that you have met? Don’t you think that putting them in categories would help simplify understanding their behaviors? Well, a team of researchers has made it possible now.

According to a recent study by Canadian researchers, males fall into one of three main behavioral types when they are dating or otherwise involved with females. In-depth interviews with 92 straight males aged 19 to 43 from various cultural backgrounds were undertaken for the study, which was directed by Dr. John Oliffe, a professor and director of the University of British Columbia's men's health research program.

What are the three types of men?

Different types of males behave differently when involved in a relationship. (Image via Unsplash/ Bin Thieu)

The study categorized males into three types- ‘Neo-Traditionalist', 'Egalitarian', and 'Progressive,’ based on the way they behave when in a relationship.

The first type of masculinity the researchers identify is "neo-traditionalist," in which a male "largely follows traditional gender roles, such as being the provider and protector in the relationship."

A man who is "seeking a more equal partnership, with emphasis on mutuality and measurable give and take" is described as belonging to the second type, which is called "egalitarian."

According to the researchers, the third type is "progressive," which refers to the males who "work on building gender equity in the partnership through regular, purposeful conversations with their partner to adjust who does what."

Dr. Oliffe and his group avoided passing judgment on the interview subjects by listening to their answers objectively.

What were the findings of the study?

Categories also had impact on well-being of the males. (Image via Unsplash/ Scott Webb)

Only 24% of the study's male participants were classified as "neo-traditionalists," while 50% of those surveyed "purposefully distanced themselves from traditional masculine norms."

The unexpectedly low figure demonstrates how newer generations of males are deliberately attempting to distance themselves from any affiliation with "toxic masculinity," which includes the repression of emotion, the assertion of power, and the refusal to participate in household tasks, such as cooking and cleaning.

The “Progressive” type comprised 26% of the surveyed males, meaning that they are “focused on fairness and social justice.”

Dr. Oliffe said:

“What we found was that these masculine types were associated with different benefits as well as challenges.”

For example, males who actively supported social justice and gender equity reported better mental health. However, these males also endure unfavorable things like rejection and criticism from other males who have different opinions.

While the findings are based on a survey of a limited number of people, they provide a better outlook for a healthier relationship. So, are you a neo-traditionalist, an egalitarian, or a progressive?