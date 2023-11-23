There is good news for people who are experiencing a loss of smell and taste after Covid. A new treatment in the market can help regain it.

Loss of smell and taste are the most common symptoms of COVID-19.

Usually, people who have recovered from the virus no longer show these symptoms. However, in certain cases, these signs may reappear or never leave in the first place.

Although it is found among a small population, these side effects may stay in the body for months, years, or even a lifetime. However, there is some good news. Based on research conducted by a group of scientists a non-invasive, 10-minute procedure can help with regaining it.

The procedure involves receiving a combination injection of anesthetic and steroid directly into the stellate ganglion ( a cluster of nerves found in the neck which is a part of the sympathetic nervous system).

Adam Zoga, lead author of the study and professor of musculoskeletal radiology at Jefferson Health, Philadelphia says:

“We simply pass a 25-gauge needle through the neck."

“Patients feel a momentary pinch, and that’s it."

The study which was conducted on 54 patients in total, concluded that the concoction was extremely effective in curing the signs of long covid. Nearly 60 percent of the people who were included in the study started experiencing improvement in their symptoms in just one week after receiving the injection

Why does COVID affect taste and smell?

Cornovirus targets the respiratory system, therefore, one of the most common symptoms of COVID-19 is a loss of smell and taste. It is also one of the most distinguishing features of the disease. This is because it helps you differentiate between a normal cold and a coronavirus infection.

If the symptoms are mild, they tend to reside in the infected person's body for two weeks at best. If they stay any longer than that, it means that the person is experiencing Parosmia ( a condition in which symptoms such as loss of smell and taste are retained by the body for months or years at a stretch).

People who suffer from Parosmia experience compromised smelling capacity which hinders their daily existence. Some people report developing a distaste for food items they used to like before being infected by COVID-19.

Treatment for loss of smell and taste from COVID

Based on research conducted by some scientists, it has been found that a drug combining an anesthetic and steroid ( a concoction of DepoMedrol, lidocaine, and bupivacaine) can successfully help resolve some common symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms such as loss of smell and taste sometimes tend to stay behind, long after recovery from a coronavirus infection. Treating these symptoms then becomes necessary as it is extremely difficult to live with it long term.

What makes this particular treatment especially significant is the fact that the procedure is extremely non-invasive. It is also hassle-free as the person receiving the injection need not even be sedated.

The results of the study pertaining to recovery of the sense of loss of smell and taste after receiving the drug look very promising. For those for whom follow-ups were conducted, most have said that they feel better than they felt a week ago.

One thing is for sure, if the drug ends up being in circulation, it will provide relief to a lot of people.