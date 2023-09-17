These Decline Bench Press Alternatives Will Pump Your Pecs

The decline bench press happens to be the gold standard of all the other lower pec-developing exercises, but there are certain alternatives that can help you achieve what even the bench press cannot.

The decline bench press is like a twist on the regular bench press routine. You lie down on this bench, which is at a bit of an angle – around 15 to 30 degrees – so your head is lower than your hips. Then, you grab hold of a barbell or some dumbbells.

Now, here's the best part – the decline bench press isn't just another chest exercise. It's like a bullseye for your lower pecs. But wait, there's a lot more – it's a real team player, getting your triceps and shoulders in on the action. So, you're basically giving your upper body a full workout.

Decline Bench Press Alternatives to Pump up Your Pecs

These five decline benchpress alternatives are going to provide the pump you need after a proper chest workout.

1. Incline Bench Press

Decline bench press alternatives (Image via Getty Images)

To get into the groove of the incline bench press, you'll first need an adjustable bench set at an incline, usually around 30 to 45 degrees. Here's how it rolls:

Sit down on the incline bench, make sure your feet are flat on the ground, so you're steady as a rock. Now, lie back on the bench. Feel the support against your back, shoulders, and head. Grab that barbell or those dumbbells with a grip a tad wider than your shoulders. Your palms should be facing away from you. Lift those weights off the rack and position them right above your upper chest. Keep those elbows at a cozy 90-degree angle. With control, lower the weights down towards your chest, and while you're at it, maintain a slight curve in your lower back. Push those weights back up, extending your arms fully. Rise and repeat to your heart's content.

Now, why bother with all this? Well, the incline bench press is your upper chest's best friend. It hones in on the clavicular portion of your pecs, which basically means it helps sculpt that upper chest area. Plus, it throws in some engagement for your front deltoids (those shoulder muscles) and your trusty triceps.

2. Dumbbell Flyes

Decline bench press alternatives (Image via Getty Images)

Next up are dumbbell flyes. Picture yourself lounging on a flat bench with a dumbbell in each hand. Palms should be facing each other. Here's how it goes:

Slightly bend your arms at the elbows. Keep those elbows at shoulder level. Lower those weights out to your sides, like you're giving a giant chest hug, but in slow motion. You'll feel a delightful stretch in your chest. Now, it's time to bring those dumbbells back together. Squeeze those chest muscles like you're hugging the biggest tree in the forest.

So, what's the deal? Dumbbell flyes are the chest's best isolation buddy. They stretch and contract those chest muscles, particularly the pectoralis major, promoting muscle growth and that chiseled chest definition you're targetting.

3. Push-Ups (including Decline Push-Ups)

Decline bench press alternatives (Image via Getty Images)

Next is the classic push-up. You know the drill:

Get into a plank position with your hands about shoulder-width apart. Bend those elbows and lower your body until your chest is almost kissing the ground. Push back up to your starting plank.

Now, let's take it up a notch. Elevate those feet on a bench or step, and you've got yourself some decline push-ups. These are the real deal for the lower chest.

What's the catch? Push-ups are the versatile champs of bodyweight exercises. They target not just your chest but also your triceps and shoulders. Standard push-ups give your whole chest a workout, while decline push-ups are like a laser beam for the lower chest. Plus, they make your core and shoulders pitch in for stability.

4. Cable Crossovers

Decline bench press alternatives (Image viaGetty Images)

Time for some cable crossovers. This one's a breeze:

Stand between two cable machines with those high pulleys. Grab the handles with an overhand grip. Keep your elbows slightly bent and take a tiny step forward. Pull those handles down and across your body, all while focusing on squeezing that chest at the end of the motion.

What's in it for you? Cable crossovers are like a chest tension machine. They keep that muscle tension constant throughout the whole range of motion. It's a one-way ticket to chest definition and mastering the art of the mind-muscle connection in your chest.

5. Dips

Decline bench press alternatives (Image via Getty Images)

Last but not least, let's talk dips:

Find yourself some parallel bars or a dip station. Hang onto those bars with your arms fully extended, and your hands gripping the bars. Lower your body down by bending those elbows until your upper arms are parallel to the ground or a smidge lower. Push that body of yours back up to where you started.

Dips are the overachievers of the bunch. They don't just target your chest but also give your triceps and shoulders a good run for their money. They are perfect for building an all-around strong chest, while shaping up those triceps and shoulders at the same time. Get ready to dip into gains!

Now that you know how to get those pecs pumped, get right up and hit your next chest day with these exercises for that full chest look.