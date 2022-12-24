30-Day Diet Challenge: A Complete Guide

The 30-day diet challenge is a clean eating pattern that can help you with fat loss and several other lifestyle disorders. It's different from the Whole30 diet, which is also a 30-day plan.

The Whole30 diet is more restrictive in nature than the regular 30-day challenge. There are no standard guidelines for this kind of diet and it's recommended to eat clean for a month. The 30-day diet challenge is not a proper diet plan but a set of rules to follow for a month to achieve weight loss and improved health.

30-Day Diet Challenge Meal Plan

Try to incorporate these meals into your diet for a month, and keep track of the results you observe. Also, try to include exercise along with the diet. Here's a seven-day sample meal menu for this diet that can be repeated throughout the 30 day diet challenge.

Day 1

Breakfast: 1 slice of Peanut Butter-Toast with Bananas. 1 Cup Blueberries

1 slice of Peanut Butter-Toast with Bananas. 1 Cup Blueberries Lunch: Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

Green Salad with Edamame & Beets Evening Snacks : 1 Orange

: 1 Orange Dinner: 1 serving of Shrimp with 1/2 cup of Brown Rice

Nutrition: 1,223 calories, 65 grams of protein, 166 grams of carbohydrates, 30 grams of fiber, 35 grams of fat, 1,282 mg sodium

Here's a list of six healthy foods to help fuel your mornings while following the 30 day diet challenge.

Day 2

Breakfast : 1-2 cups Banana Overnight Oats with Blueberries and Orange

: 1-2 cups Banana Overnight Oats with Blueberries and Orange Lunch : 1-2 cups Vegetable Soup with 1 slice of Avocado Toast

: 1-2 cups Vegetable Soup with 1 slice of Avocado Toast Evening Snack : 2 Kiwis

: 2 Kiwis Dinner: Zucchini with Pesto & Chicken

Nutrition: 1,208 calories, 54 grams of protein, 146 grams of carbohydrates, 31 grams of fiber, 52 grams of fat, 1,715 mg sodium

Here's a list of healthy snacks that can help you with weight loss in this 30-day diet challenge.

Include one serving of fresh fruits for vitamin C (Image via Unsplash/Amoon Ra)

Day 3

Breakfast : 1 slice of Peanut Butter Cinnamon Toast with Banana. 1 serving of Kiwi

: 1 slice of Peanut Butter Cinnamon Toast with Banana. 1 serving of Kiwi Lunch : 1 cup Vegetable Soup with 3 tbsp Hummus and Crackers

: 1 cup Vegetable Soup with 3 tbsp Hummus and Crackers Evening Snack : 1 Kiwi

: 1 Kiwi Dinner: 1 serving of Spaghetti and Taco

Nutrition: 1,221 calories, 55 grams of protein, 129 grams of carbohydrates, 30 grams of fiber, 60 grams of fat, 1,803 mg sodium

Try to include fiber-rich foods in your diet while following the 30-day diet challenge.

Day 4

Breakfast : 1 cup Raspberries topped with 1 cup plain Greek yogurt with Almonds & Honey

: 1 cup Raspberries topped with 1 cup plain Greek yogurt with Almonds & Honey Lunch : 1 Hummus Sandwich and Veggies

: 1 Hummus Sandwich and Veggies Evening Snack : 1/2 cup Edamame

: 1/2 cup Edamame Dinner: 1 serving of Chicken and Vegetables

Nutrition: 1,206 calories, 80 grams of protein, 115 grams of carbohydrates, 30 grams of fiber, 49 grams of fat, 1,306 mg sodium

While following this 30-day diet challenge, avoid these foods that cause inflammation in the body.

Day 5

Breakfast : Avocado Egg Toast. 1 cup Raspberries topped with 1 cup plain Greek yogurt

: Avocado Egg Toast. 1 cup Raspberries topped with 1 cup plain Greek yogurt Lunch : Whole wheat veggie wrap

: Whole wheat veggie wrap Evening Snack : 1/2 cup Edamame with Sliced almonds and Honey

: 1/2 cup Edamame with Sliced almonds and Honey Dinner: 1 serving of Cauliflower and Chickpea Salad

Nutrition: 1,227 calories, 51 grams of protein, 155 grams of carbohydrates, 36 grams of fiber, 49 grams of fat, 1,884 mg sodium

In this 30-day diet challenge, you can also include these low-carb vegetables in this diet.

Day 6

Breakfast: 1 slice of Peanut Butter-Toast with 1 Cup of Blueberries

1 slice of Peanut Butter-Toast with 1 Cup of Blueberries Lunch: Green Salad

Green Salad Evening Snacks : 1 Orange & 1 Banana

: 1 Orange & 1 Banana Dinner: 1 serving of Shrimp with 1/2 cup of Brown Rice

Nutrition: 1,223 calories, 65 grams of protein, 166 grams of carbohydrates, 30 grams of fiber, 35 grams of fat, 1,282 mg sodium

You can also try out these diet and lifestyle changes to boost your heart health.

Day 7

Breakfast : 1-2 cups Banana Overnight Oats with Blueberries

: 1-2 cups Banana Overnight Oats with Blueberries Lunch : 1-2 cups Vegetable Soup with 1 slice of Avocado Toast

: 1-2 cups Vegetable Soup with 1 slice of Avocado Toast Evening Snack : 2 Kiwis & 1 Orange

: 2 Kiwis & 1 Orange Dinner: Pesto Chicken with Zucchini

Nutrition: 1,208 calories, 54 grams of protein, 146 grams carbohydrates, 31 grams of fiber, 52 grams of fat, 1,715 mg sodium

Fresh vegetables are rich in antioxidants (Image via Unsplash/Anna Pelzer)

Bottom Line

Meal plans mentioned in this article can be followed in the 30-Day Diet Challenge for improved health and better weight loss. You can shuffle the meals and include innovative meals.

This diet plan must be followed along with regular exercise. It's advisable to avoid junk food and unhealthy food while following this diet. Refined carbs and sugars are also discouraged in this diet.

