The next time when you shop at Costco, don't forget to add this $5.99 food item to your cart.

Gut health is the most ignored, bur it's where most of the health problems go down – in the gut. However, when your gut isn't doing its thing right, you will be on the hunt for answers. Probiotic supplements might be an option, but they don't seem to be easy on the pocket or even effective.

Another choice is fermented foods. Finding the good stuff in the stores can be a real struggle, like trying to find a needle in a haystack, but guess what? Costco's got your back with a solution that's not only convenient but also easy on the wallet: Greek Yogurt.

It not only transforms your gut health but bring major improvements to your overall quality of life.

The importance of gut health

Loaded with probiotics (Image via Unsplash/Jainath Ponnala)

Taking care of the gut is super important for staying healthy, but many in America feel all sorts of discomfort in their gut.

A healthy gut isn't just about better digestion, it's also about boosting your overall well-being and keeping the mind right. When it's snack time, you choose wisely to show love to your gut.

Look for snacks that are packed with gut-friendly stuff like probiotics, prebiotics and polyphenols. Probiotics are the tiny nutrients that help the good gut bacteria thrive. Prebiotics, meanwhile, are like their favorite grub – they keep those good bacteria well-fed and happy, while polyphenols keep the gut lining strong.

Including a variety of plant foods

Costco snack - Add in a bit of healthy nut can be more beneficial to the gut (Image via Unsplash/Daniel Cabriles)

To keep your gut in check, you need to add up some plant foods in your diet. Make sure you're chowing down on a variety of fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes, grains, herbs, and spices – the whole nine yards.

That's going to help balance out your gut microbiome. Experts say that you should aim for at least 30 different types of plant foods every week to keep your gut at its best. So, make sure you're getting that plant power and giving your gut some gentle care it needs.

Limiting added sugar intake

Use of natural sugar is advised. (Image via Unsplash/Manki Kim)

Too much sugar isn't good for that gut of yours. It can make all sorts of bad bacteria grow there, messing you up with bloating and making the brain feel foggy.

If you want to keep that gut in check, you have to watch your sugar intake. Stick to no more than 25 to 36 grams per day, as the American Heart Association suggests.

Moreover, high-sugar diets also leads to rise in inflammation level in the body. So step back from that sugar game, and keep your gut and whole self healthy.

The top gut-health snack at Costco

Add toppings of your choice. (Image via Unsplash/Weusual click)

After thorough research and analysis, the top gut-healthy snack at Costco has been identified: Chobani Less Sugar Greek Yogurt topped with Kirkland Signature Unsalted Mixed Nuts.

This winning combination fulfills all the criteria for a gut-healthy snack. Greek yogurt provides probiotics, while mixed nuts offer prebiotic fiber and polyphenols.

This snack is more than just good for the gut. Research shows that consuming yogurt can help you break down lactose better, so you won't have to deal with all those bad side effects. Moreover, yogurt is the most fermented dairy product, which means it also boosts your mental well-being.

This Costco snack not only helps your gut it also improves your brain health (Image via Unsplash/Doina Gavrilov)

It can lower your chances of feeling down and give your mental health a boost. So don't sleep on that yogurt.

It's a total game-changer for both the gut and mind. The mixed nuts in this snack are another great way to eat it. They've got fiber and polyphenols that protect the gut lining and keep the entire digestive system in best health.

Improving gut health is a crucial step towards enhancing overall well-being. The Less Sugar Greek Yogurt at Costco for just $5.99 is a phenomenal snack that supports gut health and can potentially save life.

Packed with probiotics, prebiotics and polyphenols, this combination offers numerous benefits. So, don't forget to grab this snack on your next Costco trip, and enjoy the rewards of improved gut health.