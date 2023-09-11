This 5000-year ancient practice could lower risk of Alzheimer’s in women

Ancient traditions often hold hidden treasures, and in the case of yoga, its potential to lower the risk of Alzheimer's disease in women is an exciting breakthrough.

With its slow, gentle movements and mindful approach, yoga has enchanted practitioners for thousands of years. Now, new research has shed light on its ability to protect against cognitive decline.

The age-old practice of yoga, dating back 5000 years, could be a potential game-changer in the fight against Alzheimer's. Recent studies have shown promising results. They indicate that yoga may have a profound impact on reducing the risk of this debilitating condition, particulary in women.

While many are already aware of the countless benefits of yoga, this groundbreaking research adds another feather to its cap.

Slow and gentle movement exercises, coupled with the mindful and meditative aspects of yoga, have shown promising results. These results suggest that yoga could be effective in lowering the risk of Alzheimer's disease in women.

A 5000-year-old practice found to reduce risk of Alzheimer's in women

Kundalini yoga improves cognitive and brain health (Image via Unsplash/Dane Wetton)

The UCLA Health study involved 22 women participants who had reported a decline in memory function over the past year.

These women also displayed one or more risk factors for Alzheimer's disease, like diabetes, recent heart attacks or arterial plaque build-up. They were divided into two groups: one group practiced Kundalini yoga, while the other underwent memory enhancement training.

Using advanced MRI techniques, the researchers analyzed the brain activity of the participants and focused on the hippocampus, a crucial region responsible for memory and learning.

The study findings demonstrated that Kundalini yoga enhanced connections in the hippocampus area that's vulnerable to stress and associated with memory decline. In contrast, MET targeted sensory integration subregions of the hippocampus, supporting memory reliability.

Benefits of Kundalini yoga

Reduces stress and relaxes the muscles (Image via Unsplash/Ginny Rose)

Kundalini yoga, a gentle form of practice that emphasizes breathing, meditation, and mental visualization, has been found to be particularly effective in improving stress-related hippocampal connectivity.

This form of yoga is distinguished by its focus on mental engagement rather than physical movement, making it suitable for older adults who may have physical limitations.

Dr. Helen Lavretsky, the director of the Late-Life Mood, Stress and Wellness Research Program at UCLA, highlights the benefits of Kundalini yoga, especially for women experiencing perceived stress and subjective memory impairment.

The aforementioned study adds to the existing body of literature supporting the benefits of yoga for brain health.

Comparing yoga and memory training: Which is more effective?

Beneficial for older women who experience memory decline (Image via Unsplash/Patrick Mcgregor)

The research team compared the effects of Kundalini yoga with memory enhancement training, a recognized gold standard technique that enhances memory through verbal and visual association exercises.

They found that MET appeared to be more effective in integrating sensory information into memory, potentially enhancing memory reliability.

This study adds to the growing understanding of the potential benefits of yoga in combatting cognitive decline, specifically in women at risk for Alzheimer’s disease. The findings suggest that Kundalini yoga could be a promising non-pharmaceutical approach for older women experiencing memory decline.

Additionally, previous research has indicated the positive impact of Kundalini and Kirtan Kriya yoga on depression, resilience and executive functioning in older adults.

While the above study offers important information, more research is needed to fully understand the long-term benefits of Kundalin yoga in protecting the brain and reducing risk of Alzheimer's disease in different groups of people.

As we work towards healthy aging, it's worth considering the integration of ancient practices like yoga into comprehensive approaches that address both mental and physical well-being. Doing so may prove beneficial in preventing and managing neurodegenrative diseases.