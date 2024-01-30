This ancient herbal remedy can bring calm and boost cognitive function

Ever found yourself in need of something to help you tackle stress and boost your cognitive skills? You may want to look to the past for a helping hand, specifically to the ancient herb known as lemon balm, or Melissa officinalis.

For over 2,000 years, lemon balm has been known to play a starring role in traditional medicine, helping people deal with challenges tied to our nervous system (our brain). Even today, many research team or scientists are looking into lemon balm's impressive history to see if we can learn something fresh.

Impact of lemon balm on mood and cognitive performance

Helps in reducing stress (Image via Unsplash/ Victor Serban)

The recent experiments, however, evaluated the impact of the herbal extract when consumed in a palatable beverage or yogurt. The idea was to assess the benefits of lemon balm-containing foods and their potential integration into everyday life for stress relief and improved cognitive performance.

To study the effects of lemon balm on cognitive abilities and mood, researchers conducted two separate double-blind, placebo-controlled, crossover studies.

Participants were administered one of the four treatments, where those in the active lemon balm groups were found to exhibit a general improvement in mood and/or cognitive performance.

Whoever participated in this experiment involving multi-tasking, they noticed mood-lifting and mind-boosting effects after having some of that lemon balm goodness. With such promising outcomes, scientists are keen to keep testing and learning more about how lemon balm can work its magic on our stressed-out minds.

Boosts mood and keeps you stress-free (Image via Unsplash/ Priscilla Du Preez)

Lemon balm is one of the best traditional and ancient plant everyone talks about - great for your brain power. If you're feeling a bit foggy, can't remember things. You just need a bit of that lemon balm magic in your daily routine. This little plant is filled with compounds that help your mind stay sharp.

Lemon balm can increase alertness, and help you feel less stressed out. This means you could be acing that crossword puzzle you've been stuck on, or remembering where you left your car keys. Not to mention, this herb's even been found to help with Alzheimer's symptoms. Elderly peeps taking extracts of lemon balm showed some rad improvements in their brain work. That's like a nature-given smart drug.

Just remember, we're all a little bit different, so how handy this ancient lemon balm herb turns out for you might not match the results of everybody else. But, it's still a pretty neat sign that something good is happening with lemon balm, and it's looking like it might just have what it takes to tackle your blues and sharpen your wits.

Individuals seeking to enhance their mental abilities while reducing stress could find a solution in lemon balm—the ancient remedy that has stood the test of time. These studies provide a stepping stone for further research and exploration into the remarkable benefits of lemon balm in relieving stress and improving cognitive function, affirming the potential of this herbal remedy in our modern world.