This one breakfast ingredient can keep you full and provide mental clarity

Breakfast is often called the most important meal of the day, and now, scientists from Aarhus University in Denmark have found a good reason why it's so crucial. They've discovered that eating protein at breakfast can help you feel full for a longer time and make your mind clearer throughout the day.

The Research: Why Eating Protein for Breakfast Can Make Your Day Better

Maintains hormonal balance (Image via Unsplash/ Nick Kimel)

The scientists were curious about how food affects our minds, especially when it comes to feeling full and being able to concentrate. They decided to look closely at breakfast to see if different kinds of morning meals do things differently for us.

To find out, they asked 30 women who were struggling with being overweight to join a study for three days. These women were between 18 and 30 years old.

During the study, the women ate different kinds of breakfasts: some days, they had lots of protein in the morning, other days they ate foods that were high in carbohydrates (like bread or cereal), and some days they didn’t eat breakfast at all.

The scientists measured several things to see how different breakfasts affected the women. They checked how full the women felt, what their bodies' hormone levels were like, and how much energy they had. They also looked at how much food and how many calories the women ate throughout the day. Besides, each woman did a special test to measure how well she could concentrate.

Findings

Lowers body mass index as well (Image via Unsplash/ Mary West)

The results were surprising. The women who had breakfast with lots of protein, like skyr (a kind of yogurt) and oats, felt fuller and could concentrate better than on other days. But, even though they felt fuller from the protein-packed breakfast, they didn’t eat less during the day compared to when they skipped breakfast or had one with lots of carbohydrates.

This finding is quite interesting because many people think that feeling full might help them eat less throughout the day, which could help with losing weight.

Previous studies have also shown that people who regularly eat breakfast usually have a lower Body Mass Index (BMI) than those who skip it. And, foods high in protein can make you feel more full compared to foods that have lots of carbs or fats but the same number of calories.

However, the study showed us that just eating a lot of protein at breakfast might not be the only thing needed to eat less during the whole day.

Digging Deeper

Some of the women in the study commented that they found it hard to finish the breakfasts that were high in protein. This was interesting to the researchers. They thought that if the women could have chosen how much they wanted to eat, they might have eaten more food and calories on the days they were given bread and jam compared to the days with skyr and oats.

This finding shows us that feeling full doesn’t just depend on how many calories we eat. The kind of food we eat has a big effect too.

The scientists know their study only looked at a few people for a short time, and only at overweight young women. They believe more research is needed to really understand how different foods affect our health and weight in the long run.