This pretty flower can be a cause of heart attack, experts warn

Foxglove, a pretty flowering plant, can be a cause of a heart attack. For centuries, there have been folklore about the plant, and it seems those held some truth.

Its flowers are pink, purple, yellow, and white in color. It originated in Europe and North Africa and is currently seen flowering in US gardens. The flowers, which have been used for ages as poison, are infamous for having detrimental effects on the human heart and may cause heart attack.

As per Dr. Zhen Wang, assistant professor at the State University of New York at Buffalo, "Foxgloves contain extremely potent compounds called cardiac glycosides — 'cardiac' for their function on the heart muscle and 'glycosides' to indicate that these compounds have sugar molecules... to help the body absorb them," Live Science was informed.

How do foxgloves cause heart attacks?

Foxglove can be poisonous. (Image via Unsplash/ Jon Butterworth)

The plant foxglove contains substances known as cardiac glycosides, which include digitoxin and digoxin. These substances have been used for a very long time in medicine to treat cardiac problems, including heart failure and several forms of abnormal heart rhythm. These substances may aid the heart therapeutically when taken under a doctor's supervision.

Nevertheless, foxglove can be poisonous and even fatal if taken incorrectly or in large quantities. Heart glycoside poisoning can occur if foxglove plant parts—such as leaves, flowers, or seeds—are consumed. Foxglove poisoning can include dizziness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, visual abnormalities, arrhythmias, or irregular heartbeats.

Because the cardiac glycosides in foxglove poisoning cause normal heart function to be disrupted, in extreme situations, foxglove poisoning can actually trigger a heart attack or cardiac arrest. These substances can cause hazardous and, in severe situations, deadly arrhythmias.

Other poisonous plants

Heart attack starts with chest pain. (Image via Pexels/ Freestockorg)

Apart from foxgloves causing heart attacks, there are other toxic substances found in many plants that can be dangerous if consumed or merely touched. Other examples of dangerous plants are as follows:

Oleander: The entire plant, but particularly the leaves and stems, contains harmful cardiac glycosides. Oleander consumption can be deadly in certain situations and cause serious digestive and cardiac issues.

Castor bean plant: Ricin (highly poisonous protein) is found in the seeds of the castor bean plant. Even a few seeds can be fatal if eaten. The non-toxic oil that is extracted from the castor bean plant is also well-known.

Deadly nightshade: This plant is poisonous throughout, with the berries having the largest quantity of poisons. It can be deadly to consume even a few berries. Tropane alkaloids, which are found in the plant, can induce delirium, hallucinations, and in extreme circumstances, even death.

Jimsonweed: Tropane alkaloids, similar to deadly nightshade, are present in this plant. Jimsonweed fumes can cause serious delirium, confusion, fever, and hallucinations when consumed or inhaled.

Pokeweed: Pokeweed plants are poisonous in all sections, but the berries are particularly dangerous. The plant can cause symptoms including diarrhoea and vomiting, and in more severe cases, cardiac and neurological issues.

There are many more dangerous plants on the globe than these few examples. It is imperative that you use caution and pay attention to the plants that are growing around you, particularly if you have small children or pets who could be more susceptible to unintentional contact.