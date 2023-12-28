This is the secret ingredient that will make your coffee taste as good as Starbucks

Are you tired of not being able to replicate the rich and flavorful coffee you get at a Starbucks? Well, a recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Oregon has uncovered the secret ingredient that can enhance your coffee experience. It turns out that adding a little water to the coffee beans before grinding them can make a significant difference.

Have you ever noticed how grinding coffee beans can create a mess?

Grinding method is very important (Image via Unsplash/ Matt Philips)

The static electricity generated from the friction of grinding causes the ground coffee particles to repel each other, resulting in a messy plume of coffee dust. This is where the idea of adding water to the beans before grinding originated. By adding a small amount of water there's a less of mess and clean space.

The technique that researchers investigated, known as the "Ross droplet" technique, works as an insulator to dampen the effect of static electricity. The technique, initially borrowed from wood pulping in the materials production industry, gradually transformed into a more sophisticated method to improve the taste of brewed coffee.

Brewing process is crucial (Image via Unsplash/ Becca Tapert)

Not only does water reduce mess and static electricity, but it also prevents the formation of microscopic clumps during the brewing process. These clumps can hinder the extraction of flavor, as water flows around them, leaving behind untouched coffee.

By removing clumps, the brewing water comes into full contact with the ground beans, resulting in a more consistent and flavorful brew.

Adding water to the beans before grinding makes a huge difference

Adding little bit of water makes the process more smooth (Image via Unsplas/ Vlodymyr P)

In their study, the researchers experimented with various amounts of water added to the coffee beans before grinding. Using precise measurements and a professional-grade grinder, they observed that adding even a single droplet of water passivates the static charge and prevents the coffee from being charged during grinding.

Additionally, a sufficient amount of water can remove clumping and increase extraction yield by up to 10 percent.

According to the study's coauthor, Christopher Hendon, there is no one-size-fits-all rule for the ideal amount of water to be added. Factors such as the type of roast and coarseness of the grind can affect the brewing process. Therefore, he advises starting with a single drop of water and adjusting from there to achieve the desired flavors.

While adding water can improve cleanliness regardless of the brewing method, the technique primarily benefits espresso and filter coffee. In the case of methods like cafetiere, French press, or AeroPress, where a coarser grind is used, the water already comes into contact with all the coffee particles.

Coffee experts weigh in on the benefits of adding water to coffee beans before grinding

This technique enhances the flavor more (Image via Unsplash/ Immo Wegmann)

Lance Hedrick, a coffee expert and professional barista, has attempted to replicate the study's findings and believes the benefits are plausible. He suggests that further tests with different grinder models would provide more conclusive evidence.

François Knopes, a coffee roaster and taster, recommends spraying beans with water before grinding for tasting evaluation. However, he notes that implementing this technique in professional settings may be time-consuming and impractical.

While adding water manually may be impractical for many, Hendon believes that technologies will be developed to make the process more accessible. These advancements could include innovations that allow water to be added on-demand, making it a powerful technique to enhance coffee flavors.

So, what do you think? Will you be using the Ross Droplet Technique to prevent clumps and improve your coffee grind? Let us know in the comments below.