This simple $10 buy can boost your sleep and brain health

If you are lately feeling groggy, this simple $10 buy can improve your brain health. You might be experiencing some light disturbances in your bedroom, even without realizing it.

Research has found that a $10 eye mask purchase can assist in improving your sleep and boosting your brain health.

Dim light can negatively impact sleep quality and even brain health

Help enhance cognitive health (Image via Pexels/Polina K)

Minor light sources can impact our physiological state, leading to increased heart rates, reduced sleep duration and higher insulin resistance. In older individuals, any light exposure during the night can be linked to obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure.

However, there's a straightforward and affordable solution – wearing an eye mask while you sleep. Eye masks are simple tools, but they offer immense benefits for your sleep quality and daily cognitive performance.

Bright light during the day or sudden light exposure during the night may activate the brain's "danger" response. That activates the brain's autonomic "fight-or-flight" system, impacting the ability to enter deep sleep. For people working indoors and receiving less sunlight, their sensitivity to nighttime light can increase.

Studies have demonstrated that using eye masks has a positive effect on sleep, especially in challenging environments like hospitals. Eye masks can improve sleep quality and duration in pregnant women as well compared to those just given pamphlets for better sleep.

Power of a $10 investment for improved brain health

Improves fine motor skills (Image via Pexels/Yan Krukau)

A recent study in the journal Sleep revealed that wearing an eye mask at night could improve memory and alertness the next morning. The study conducted two experiments.

In the first experiment, 89 participants aged 18-35 wore an eye mask for two weeks during the summer, when the sun rose as early as 5 a.m. During both weeks, they wore different types of masks — one week with a light-blocking mask and the other with holes, allowing light to pass through.

The participants were asked to follow specific rules, like going to bed at a fixed time, avoiding alcohol and physical exercises, and sleeping with curtains open. None of the subjects had previously slept with an eye mask.

Rest is essential for memory recall (Image via Unsplash/Ann Danillina)

The researchers tested the participants' cognitive abilities after six and seven nights. They found that the regular eye mask improved memory and reaction time, although there was no noticeable difference on motor-skill learning.

In the second experiment, 35 participants wore an EEG headband while sleeping to monitor their brain health activity apart from the eye mask. While the eye mask did not alter their overall sleep, there was a positive connection between their performance on memory tests and time spent in slow-wave sleep — a sleep stage crucial for memory consolidation.

An eye mask is a highly practical solution for those who cannot sleep in total darkness. To manage light at night and improve sleep and brain health, consider the following tips:

Find a comfortable and well-fitting eye mask. There are various materials to choose from, including soft and fluffy options. Eliminate unnecessary light sources in your bedroom; consider covering indicator lights on devices or avoiding blue light. Keep electronic devices away from the bed. That can help avoid distractions and create an environment focused on rest and sleep. Install blinds or blackout curtains. These can reduce incoming light and create a suitable atmosphere for sleep. Increase daylight exposure during the day. that can counteract some of the potential impacts of nighttime light and lead to better sleep.

Investing in a simple $10 eye mask could be the key to unlocking better sleep and improved brain health, letting you rest easy and wake up refreshed.