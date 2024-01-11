This traditional Japanese herbal medicine prevents frequent headache episodes

People who regularly suffer from headaches might find hope in an unusual place—traditional Japanese herbal medicine named Yokukansan. Research suggests it can offer a successful treatment to those grappling with frequent headaches.

Called "Medication Overuse Headache" (MOH), they aren't just a one-time thing. They keep coming back, again and again. This happens when someone is dealing with regular headaches and turns to medication, a little too often.

We're talking about taking painkillers or other headache meds more than 10 to 15 times a month, and for over three months continuously. It's like a cycle—dealing with a headache, taking meds, then getting these MOH headaches as a result. It's a tough situation, but awareness is the first step.

How does this traditional Japanese medicine help?

It is a combination of several different herbs (Image via Unsplash/Alice Pasqual)

So, where does Yokukansan fit in? It's a form of Kampo medicine – a traditional Japanese herbal medicine system developed over centuries. It includes seven different plants and is typically used to treat symptoms related to dementia, like nervousness and insomnia.

Interestingly, this Japanese medicinal combo is also emerging as an alternative treatment for episodic headache, chronic headache, or MOH.

In fact, there's an instance of its successful use—an 85-year-old man was suffering from chronic headaches and taking high doses of over-the-counter medications every day for two years. His headache was causing him trouble during the day and was also accompanied by nausea. After stopping all the painkillers, he was prescribed Yokukansan. Remarkably, within four days, his headaches and nausea lessened.

How does Yokukansan do it?

Boosts serotonin levels (Image via Unsplash/ Landis Brown)

While it's not entirely clear yet, some scientists suggest a few possible mechanisms. For instance, it might suppress the over-activity of our glutamate system, a system in our brains involved in excitement.

Yokukansan could lift levels of serotonin, a substance that can affect mood and social behavior. It might also block the release of a substance called orexin-A and reduce inflammation.

Can provide temporary headache relief (Image via Unsplash/ Katherine Hanlon)

Though the actual mechanism is still under investigation, the need for more research and possible older age side effects need to be addressed. Additionally, a careful follow-up is of prime importance, due to potential side effects of Yokukansan like pseudo-hyperaldosteronism, a condition which can mimic the hormone overdose in our bodies.

Nevertheless, these findings add to a growing body of evidence that Kampo medicines, like Yokukansan, could become a viable option for helping headache sufferers.

Inviting more exploration into their use, Kampo medicines could be an additional utility in our medical toolbox to bring a little more relief to those suffering from headaches. Of course, more robust testing like randomized control trials are necessary before we can safely and confidently use it on a broader scale.

In a world where modern headache medications often come coupled with side effects or complexities due to age and health condition, the success of Yokukansan in treating MOH is a source of hope. Perhaps the key to these severe headaches lies in tapping more into the wisdom of ancient japanese medical traditions while marrying it with modern science.