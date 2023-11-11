This traditional Japanese spice can improve brain function in people older than 60

Are you a fan of sushi? Then you're probably familiar with the ancient Jpanese spice that comes from that dollop of green paste known as wasabi. However, did you know that this traditional Japanese spice may have more to offer than just a fiery kick?

Recent research suggests that wasabi could improve brain function, particularly in people over the age of 60. Here's everything you need to know about this fascinating discovery and the potential benefits of incorporating wasabi into your diet.

Brain-boosting potential of wasabi – how it improves memory function

Contains an active compound that can enhance their health (Image via Unsplash/Florian Metzner)

In this study, scientists looked at 72 older adults and paired them up with a double-blinded study.

They wanted to see what happens when they gave the adults a daily dose of 100 mg of wasabi extract. Some of them got the real dose, while others were on placebo.

They kept this experiment running for 12 weeks and were shocked by the difference in memory improvements found between the two groups.

Those who had wasabi tablets at night boosted their memory. Their long-term as well as short-term amped up to maximum level. When it came to naming names and matching them with faces, they nailed it.

However, the placebo one they didn't see any significant changes in their brain. The research is spreading the knowledge that wasabi, specifically this ingredient called 6-methylsulfinyl hexyl isothiocyanate (6-MSITC), can have a positive impact on memory and the overall functioning of an important organ - brain.

Research shows that 6-MSITC affects the hippocampus to enhance memory

Japanese wasabi - Has anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties (Image via Unsplash/ Beth Macdonald)

6-MSITC is found in cruciferous vegetables but is most concentrated in the underground rhizome of the wasabi plant, Eutrema japonicum.

This spicy condiment, often enjoyed with sushi and sashimi, contains high levels of 6-MSITC. The compound has previously been studied for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, but the study sheds new light on its potential role in memory enhancement.

The hippocampus connection

Researchers believe that 6-MSITC may affect the hippocampus, a region of the brain responsible for memory function.

By targeting this key area, 6-MSITC may improve working and episodic memory functions in older adults. Although more research is needed to understand the exact mechanism of action, the study highlights the exciting potential of this traditional Japanese spice.

Specifically beneficial for hippocampus of the brain (Image via Vecteezy)

It can specially spike interest for those who aren't into spicy flavor of wasabi. You know that active ingredient we've been talking about, 6-MSITC?

Well, it's also available in supplement form. You can get all the memory-boosting benefits without having to deal with that potent taste.

Researchers are making moves to package this compound as a supplement, making it easier and more convenient for seniors to level up their brain health.

In conclusion, the traditional Japanese spice wasabi may hold the key to improving brain function in people over the age of 60.

The active compound, 6-MSITC, has shown promising results in enhancing memory and cognitive function. Whether enjoyed with sushi or taken as a supplement, incorporating this unique spice in your diet may provide significant benefits for brain health.

As further research continues to explore the potential of Japanese wasabi, it's exciting to think about the positive impact this flavor-packed condiment could have on aging brains.