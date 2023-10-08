This world mental health day celebrate your mental wellness in 10 ways

The world mental health day is just around the corner and is celebrated every year on October 10.

If you're looking for the ways to celebrate this day, there are so many individual contributions you can make that can go a long way. While the celebration often lasts for a day, the theme is perennial and very important for everyone.

Things for celebrating your wellness and mental health day

Here are ten things you can do to celebrate your emotional and mental well-being:

#1 Create awareness

Create awareness, even if it starts at home. (Image via Vecteezy/Panuwat Dangsungnoen)

This mental health day start by creating awareness using a green ribbon. Wear it with pride. Put it as your profile picture, or talk to someone about it.

Remember that change often begins at home. You will be surprised to know that many individuals still don't fully comprehend what is mental health.

#2 Curate resources

Share and create resources. (Image via Freepik)

Create resources for yourself. Fortunately, there are many resources available to look up online.

Many mental health professionals have started creating awareness and sharing resources that can help you in your everyday life. These tools can help you battle anxiety, stress and other related conditions.

#3 Write a positive post

Put up a positive social media post. (Image via Freepik)

If you're someone who uses social media regularly, try to post something positive. For instance, positive affirmations are often a great way to boost someone's mood and improve their thought process immediately.

#4 Check-in with someone

It's a good idea to check-in with someone. (Image via Unsplash/March Bombenon)

You never know what another person is going through. This mental health day, check-in with someone you have not been in touch with for some time. A few words of kindness and connection can go a long way for the other person.

#5 Nurture your body

Don't forget to take care of yourself. (Image via Unsplash/Chris Jarvis)

Don't forget yourself when taking care of others. If you have not been able to focus on your body for 364 days, try at least one day to nurture and rest your body. Your mental and physical health are intricately connected.

#6 De-stigmatise therapy

Encourage professional support. (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

While a lot of us have opened up to the idea of seeking professional help, there's still a long way to go.

Generally, individuals seek therapy when they're feeling low and consider it as the last option to feel better. However, the narrative must change to incorporate that seeking therapy is not a sign of weakness.

#7 Talk about taboos

Start conversations. (Image via Unsplash/ Priscilla Du Preez)

This mental health day, start conversations about things that are pushed under the carpet.

This is a tough one, and you may not choose to do it alone, and that is fine. Making space to talk about these stigmas help us to grow as a society.

#8 Contribute

Contribute towards a good cause. (Image via Pexels/Kampus Production)

This mental health day, try to make a contribution is someone's life. That doesn't necessarily mean spending dollars to make them feel better.

It can be anything that you're willing to help them out. When you help others, the process is likely to add back to your well-being.

#9 Express gratitude

Gratefulness can positively contribute to well-being. (Image via Unsplash/ Nathan Dumlao)

When was the last time you sat down to think about things that're working out for you?

It's easy for us to complain and feel dissatisfied with difficulties around us. However, expressing gratitude slows us down and brings our notice to positive moments.

#10 Take time-off

Time out is not important but essential. (Image via Unsplash/Etienne Giradet)

The last but definitely not the least, take a mental health break. All year around, you're working hard to achieve your goals. Work on your dreams and support your loved ones.

Take some time-off to take care of yourself or do something that makes you happy. Make a list of things that you have been able to accomplish and things that you want to do feel happier.

Irrespective of what you choose to do on mental health day try to prioritise yourself.

This day marks a pivot point in all our lives, as it gives recognition to something that's very personal and yet impacts all of us. What would you want to try this mental health day?

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

