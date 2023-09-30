There's one peculiar Victorian disease that's making a surprise return in the UK. Gout, a type of arthritis that dates back to the Victorian era, has made a resurgence, affecting many in Britain.

The unexpected return of the condition has raised concerns among healthcare professionals who are advising people to be vigilant for warning signs.

In the past, gout was prevalent during the Victorian era, and now it has become one of the most common conditions. The NHS recently disclosed some real numbers, revealing that more than a million people in the UK might be dealing with the critical Victorian disease.

Symtoms of Victorian disease 'gout'

Gout happens when uric acid crystals called tophi gets accumulated in the joints, causing chaos with inflammation, pain, swelling and tenderness. Surprisingly, the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have played a role in its rebirth.

Between 2021 and 2022, around 250,000 peeps had to get hospitalized for gout treatment. If you're concerned about your risk of developing gout, it's crucial to be aware of the warning signs.

Here are two indicators of this Victorian disease that should not be ignored:

1) Sudden and intense joint pain

Gout starts with an intense joint attack. It usually goes for the big toe, but it's not picky and can hit other joints too, like feet, ankles, hands, wrists, elbows or knees.

When it strikes, the pain is intense. It's as if the joint is on fire, all swollen and mad tender. If you start feeling these symptoms, especially if you have a family history of gout, don't tread lightly. Get in touch with a healthcare professional immediately, and get it checked out.

2) Swollen, red and hot skin

If you have dark melanin, it may be harder to notice redness, but that doesn't mean gout should be taken lightly.

It can cause wreak havoc on the body. The toes, heels, knees, fingers, ears, forearms and elbows — nothing is safe from gout. So, don't sleep on it just because you can't see that redness as clearly.

Timely and appropriate treatment is vital for effectively managing gout and minimizing its impact

If you don't treat gout, it can exacerbate and happen more often, which cn mess up the joints for good.

Sometimes, you might even need surgery to treat the affected joints. That's why it's super important to see a doctor to avoid problems and make your life better.

It's of utmost importance to recognize the signs. Although gout itself does not result in death, disregarding its warning signs can be harmful. According to a study published in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases, individuals with gout are at an increased risk of premature mortality.

As a result, early detection, suitable treatment and continuous care are important. It's crucial to prioritize proactive measures to address gout and ensure its effective long-term control to promote better health and well-being.

To surmise, there's a real issue going down in the UK, with gout making a comeback in the present. This Victorian disease has got many healthcare professionals worried.

Thousands of people are dealing with the Victorian disease at the moment. The condition can bring some serious pain and discomfort if you aren't handling it right. When you start feeling that sudden and intense joint pain and see your skin looking all swollen, red, and hot, don't lean on it.

Brushing it aside won't help. You need to get in touch with a healthcare professional and get the evaluation and treatment.