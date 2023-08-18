Tiktok's 75 Soft Challenge: Have you tried it?

You must have heard about Tiktok's 75 Hard Challenge, so here is a better and easier alternative which people like to call the 75 Soft Challenge. For those unaware of the trend created by entrepreneur Andy Frisella, the 75 Hard Challenge is a demanding 75-day routine to enhance mental strength and discipline.

The 75 Soft Challenge emerged as a response to concerns about the potentially extreme and restrictive nature of the 75 Hard Challenge. The former aims to promote healthier habits without pushing you to the brink, focusing on building consistency and positive changes.

This challenge will enhance a person's mental and physical toughness, resulting in positive changes in one's daily routine. This is not as hard as the 75 Hard Challenge, so you don't have to worry about being drained out or imploding at the end of the day.

The four rules of the 75 Soft Challenge

Workout (Image via Getty Images)

Eat well and only drink on social occasions: The 75 Soft Challenge encourages participants to incorporate nutritious foods into their diets and limit alcohol consumption on social occasions. It doesn't prescribe a specific diet, allowing individuals to define "eating well" based on their preferences and needs. This rule promotes a balanced approach to eating, fostering a healthy relationship with food.

Train for 45 minutes every day, with one day a week for active recovery: Participants are required to engage in 45 minutes of physical activity daily. Unlike the 75 Hard Challenge, there are no strict guidelines about the type or location of workouts. This flexibility allows individuals to choose activities they enjoy, whether it's traditional cardio, weightlifting, yoga, or other activities. The rule also incorporates a day of active recovery each week, promoting movement without intense strain.

Reading a book (Image via Getty Images)

Drink three liters of water a day: This rule focuses on proper hydration by encouraging participants to consume three liters (about 12 cups) of water daily. Ensuring consistent water intake is emphasized, with the recommendation of using a marked water bottle to track progress. This habit can be combined with other healthy behaviors, such as stretching and short breaks during the day.

Read 10 pages of any book a day: The challenge includes a mental wellness aspect by requiring participants to read 10 pages of any book daily. Unlike the 75 Hard Challenge, which specifies self-help books, the 75 Soft Challenge allows for any genre. This rule promotes lifelong learning, cognitive well-being, and relaxation through reading.

How is it different from the 75 Hard Challenge?

Eating healthy (Image via Getty Images)

Practicality and flexibility: The 75 Soft Challenge is designed to be more practical and flexible. The workouts can be tailored to individual preferences and lifestyles. Meanwhile, the 75 Hard Challenge mandates specific exercises and outdoor workouts, often posing challenges during changing seasons or tight schedules.

Consistency over perfection: The 75 Soft Challenge emphasizes consistency rather than perfection. If a rule is missed, participants can continue from where they left off, unlike the 75 Hard Challenge, which requires restarting from day one for any slip-up.

Balanced lifestyle: The 75 Soft Challenge leaves room for socializing and enjoying life's pleasures, such as occasional drinks, whereas the 75 Hard Challenge's strict dietary and alcohol rules can limit social interactions.

Focus on healthy change: The 75 Soft Challenge encourages small, sustainable changes that can inspire further healthy habits. This contrasts with the 75 Hard Challenge, which packs multiple new habits into a strict regimen that might be overwhelming.

After knowing everything about it, you can get ready to put the rules into your daily routine. Once you start trying to implement it in your life, you will notice positive changes that can last long as long you keep it as a habit. Try not to burn yourself out and take it as a step towards betterment.