TikTok's Barbie foot challenge can damage your feet permanently, warns Doctors

Ever since the trailer for the new Barbie movie came out, it has given rise to a number of trends across all social media platforms. Some of the trends that have caught the attention of millions are the 'Barbie Shake Challenge', 'Barbiecore', and 'Ordinary Barbie'.

With the release of Greta Gerwig's magnum opus, the latest addition to these trends has been the 'Barbie Foot Challenge, where social media users merely mimic a scene from the new movie. The widely popular #BarbieFeetChallenge has, since its inception, gathered over 40 million views.

However, health professionals aren't too happy about the trend and have strictly warned against it.

What is the Barbie Foot Challenge?

The Barbie Foot Challenge borrows its concept from a widely popular scene in the new movie released on July 21, 2023.

In the trailer for the new movie, Margot Robbie, who plays the titular character, can be seen wearing a pair of heels in a specific scene. In the same scene, she can also be seen stepping down off her heels, with her feet still arched in a manner similar to the iconic Mattel doll.

The fans were quick to develop a liking for this part of the trailer and soon turned it into a TikTok trend.

Robbie, when asked whether the scene required any special effects, stated,

"There’s no special effects, you’d be amazed how few [special effects] there are in this film actually. We didn‘t do that many takes of it, a couple of takes and I kind of held on to a bar so I was sturdy when I stepped.".

Health officials warn against the new Foot Challenge

Medical experts have widely expressed their discomfort towards the new Barbie Foot Challenge citing health complications.

In an email addressed to The Post, Dr. Jodi R. Schoenhaus, a podiatrist at Foot, Ankle & Leg Vein Center speaks about the downside of trying to copy the famous arched foot pose. She says :

“Although the Barbie Arch makes a woman’s legs appear longer and toner, it is not without risk. If someone attempts the pose once or twice, they will likely be ok and produce a great TikTok video."

She further adds:

"However, if attempting the pose and stride over long periods, there are some risks involved. The ankle is unstable, which can lead to ligament sprains and injuries, commonly seen with high heel use.”

What health complications can the new TikTok Foot Challenge lead to?

A key critique of the titular Foot Challenge Dr. Schoenhaus has brought to light the effects this trend can have on our bodies. Speaking about the same, she points out that trying to reproduce the scene repeatedly in the absence of proper support can gravely endanger our muscles and spine.

As stated above, Margot Robbie held on to a bar to execute the scene, but TikTokers participating in the trend do not take the support of a bar or heels.

“To walk on your toes without heels isn’t sustainable, and, in fact, the reality in the movie is that Barbie actually has flatfeet, along with 30% of the population. Considering we aren’t trained ballerinas en pointe, let’s keep the fad to movie stars who have props and multiple takes to make it look perfect.”

The new Barbie Foot Challenge is capable of spraining your ankle (Image via Niel Asher Education)

According to her, among developing adults, following the trend without proper supervision can lead to damage to growth plates. Besides these long-term health issues, the repeated straining of the feet can also cause sprains and muscle cramps.

With the release of every new movie, a wide range of trends emerge surrounding it. Although things such as this allow us to feel integrated into society, we should always be mindful of their long-term consequences.