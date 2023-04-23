TikTok's design and content may trigger addiction-like behaviors, study finds

TikTok, the popular short-video-sharing app, has become a staple in the lives of millions of people around the world, but it has also raised concerns about its impact on mental health.

The rise of social media has brought about many changes in our lives, some positive and some negative. A recent study conducted by researchers from the University of California, Irvine, sheds light on how TikTok's design and content can affect the brain's reward system. That can lead to potentially harmful effects on mental health.

Dopamine slot machine effect

Dopamine is associated with feelings of pleasure and satisfaction. (Cottonbro Studio/ Pexels)

The study, titled "A Dopamine Slot Machine: A Review of the Impact of TikTok on Self-Perceived Mental Health," was published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology.

Researchers used a combination of surveys and fMRI scans to investigate how TikTok's features, like the algorithmic feed and the infinite scroll, can trigger the release of dopamine in the brain.

Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that plays a crucial role in the brain's reward system, and its release is associated with feelings of pleasure and satisfaction.

Impact of TikTok on mental health

The researchers found that TikTok's algorithmic feed, which shows users content based on their previous interactions, can create a sense of unpredictability and excitement, similar to the experience of playing a slot machine.

The infinite scroll feature, which allows users to endlessly swipe through videos, also creates a feeling of constant stimulation and novelty. These features can trigger release of dopamine in the brain, leading to a "dopamine slot machine" effect that keeps users coming back for more.

Addiction-like behaviors and negative effects of constant stimulation

While it may seem harmless at first, researchers note that this constant stimulation can lead to a variety of negative effects on mental health.

For example, it can lead to addiction-like behaviors, like spending hours scrolling instead of engaging in other activities. Social media can also lead to feelings of anxiety and depression, as users may feel like they're not able to keep up with the constant stream of content.

Social media and mental health: Previous research findings

Recognize the hazards associated with social media usage. (Cottonbro Studio/Pexels)

The study's findings add to a growing body of research on the negative effects of social media on mental health.

Previous studies have linked social media use to increased feelings of loneliness, anxiety and depression. However, its unique features, like the algorithmic feed and infinite scrolling, make it particularly addictive and potentially harmful.

Designing social media platforms with mental health in mind

Researchers suggest that TikTok and other social media platforms should be designed with mental health in mind.

For example, they suggest that platforms could implement features that encourage users to take breaks or limit their usage, or that the content prioritizes content that promotes positive mental health.

Taking steps to mitigate potential risks of social media use

Researchers also suggest that individuals should be aware of the potential risks of social media use and take steps to mitigate them, like setting limits on their usage or seeking help if they feel addicted or overwhelmed.

The study provides valuable insights into how TikTok's design and content can impact mental health.

While social media has many benefits, it's important to be aware of the potential risks and take steps to mitigate them. By designing platforms with mental health in mind and being mindful of our social media usage, we can help ensure that social media has a positive impact on our lives.

Poll : 0 votes