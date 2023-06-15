TikTok user rushed to emergency room after drinking boba tea pearls

Bubble tea, also known as boba tea, has been gaining popularity in recent years, especially among the younger generation.

With its sweet, milky flavors and chewy tapioca pearls, it's easy to see why. However, a recent viral TikTok video has highlighted the potential dangers of the trendy drink.

Tiktoker needs emergency care after drinking boba tea

Don't connsume large quantities of boba balls. (Image via Pexels/Rdne Stock Project)

In a recent food PSA video, TikTok user Amanda (@amandarian0ranges) shared her experience of being rushed to emergency care after drinking a large cup of boba tea pearls.

She explained that she consumed a lot of boba over the course of a few days, including an entire large cup of pearls she brought home from the tea shop where she works. The next day she found herself in the emergency room with severe stomach pain.

While Amanda's experience may be an extreme case, it raises important questions about the safety of the tea.

What are these tea pearls made of?

It's made form tapioca starch. (Image via Unsplash/Charles deluvio)

They're primarily made of tapioca starch, which is extracted from the roots of the cassava plant.

Tapioca starch is then mixed with hot water and kneaded into a dough, which is rolled into small and round balls. The balls are boiled till they become translucent and chewy in texture.

Boba tea pearls can also be made with additional ingredients like coloring, which is used to give the pearls their distinctive black color and different flavor profiles.

Is boba tea healthy?

It has large quantities of sugar. (Image via Pexels/Telly Mina)

According to experts, one of the main concerns is the high-calorie content of boba tea.

A typical 16-ounce cup can contain around 400 calories, thanks to the processed ingredients and added sugars. That can lead to weight gain and other health issues if consumed regularly.

Another potential issue is the use of additives like guar gum in tapioca pearls, which can cause constipation. Additionally, the pearls themselves are made from tapioca starch, which is high in starchy carbohydrates but low in nutrients and fiber.

Should boba pearls be chewed or swallowed whole?

Moderation is the key to avoid health issues. (Image via Unsplash/Jason Leung)

According to most bubble tea experts, boba pearls should be chewed rather than swallowed whole.

The pearls are typically made from tapioca starch and have a chewy gummy texture, which is meant to be enjoyed. Chewing these pearls also helps release the flavors of the drink and enhances the overall experience.

It's important to be careful when chewing boba pearls, as swallowing them whole could be a choking hazard. It's recommended to take small sips of the drink, and chew the pearls thoroughly before swallowing.

Consuming in moderation is the key. It's also a good idea to be mindful of the calorie content and nutritional value of the boba tea drink and to opt for healthier options when possible.

