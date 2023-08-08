TikToker Mikayla Nogueira Opens Up About Ozempic Controversy

TikToker Mikayla Nogueira responded to the rumors after a commenter asked if she was taking Ozempic, the type 2 diabetes drug that has become popular for weight loss in Hollywood. The influencer got ready in front of the camera and addressed all the questions and rumors in a series of TikTok videos published on August 1.

She also expressed her disappointment about the comments she received on her wedding day post. Many people commented that her marriage was sponsored.

Who is Mikayla Nogueira?

Mikayla posted a series of TikTok videos on Aug 1. (Image via Instagram @mikaylanogueira)

Mikayla Nogueira has built a loyal fan following since beginning her social media career in October 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. She currently has 2.5 million Instagram followers and over 14 million TikTok followers. The famous influencer is well-known for her reviews of beauty products and makeup techniques.

Her followers adore Nogueira most for being real. Along with her numerous "get ready with me" videos, the cosmetic expert has been open about her personal struggles.

Did Mikayla Nogueira take Ozempic for weight loss?

Ozempic is a diabetic medicine. (Image via Pexels/ Jeshootscom)

Mikayla Nogueira finally addressed the rumors about her taking Ozempic for weight loss. In one of her videos, she expressed her disregard for why such questions keep coming her way. She said:

"This is, like, such a thing dude on TikTok. Anybody makes a video, 'You're on Ozempic.' Like, the video could be about anything. My video has nothing to do with my weight, my body, nothing. 'Ozempic!' I literally can't. It's everywhere bro. It's all I see."

She continued:

"No, I am not on Ozempic. I've never been on that, and I won't ever go on it. So, I don't know what—what does that have to do with anything?"

It seemed she laughed off these Ozempic rumors as she captioned the video, “I'm sorry, but this comment has me cracking up given the context of the video."

All of this was said in response to a commenter's statement: “My guess is you’re on Ozempic? But won’t disclose that. You know when you stop taking it, you gain it all back.”

What is Ozempic?

While we're talking about the Ozempic, let's talk about the hoopla around them for those who aren't familiar.

Adults with type 2 diabetes are frequently administered Ozempic to assist reduce blood sugar levels. It functions by boosting the liver's synthesis of insulin, lowering the quantity of glucose it produces, and delaying the rate at which food is absorbed from the digestive tract. This promotes better glycemic management and lowers blood sugar levels.

While managing blood sugar levels, Ozempic may result in weight loss, but it is widely prescribed as a diabetic medication.