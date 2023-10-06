TikToker shares powerful psychology tip ‘Jedi mind trick’ that influences customers to leave generous tips

The force will be with you if you have this psychology tip in your pocket. The Jedi mind trick is a psychology trick that seems to help people, even in the hospitality sector. Tiktok creator @citizenscientist, also known as Dillon Brooks, has attempted to create a real Jedi mind trick that can help you double your tips.

Brooks takes inspiration from a research published in Science Direct, titled as Mimcry for money: Behavioral consequences of imitation. The researchers wanted to understand the effect of psychology tricks like mirroring on pro-social behavior. The FBI also frequently uses this technique of persuasion at the workplace.

What is the Jedi mind trick?

The service industry is heavily unpaid, but even a single tip can make a huge difference. (Image via Freepik/Vecstock)

If you know about the Star Wars universe, you may recognize the Jedi mind trick. It's a tool that helps the characters implant suggestions and thoughts in others. The trick is not just limited to fiction but can help you in your workplace or interpersonal communication too.

However, the trick is delicate, soft and calm. The underlying thought is that when you use calm and soft body gestures while communicating with another person, they're likely to reciprocate that feeling. Naturally, it would be the perfect skill to work on in a service industry. Not only does it make the other person happy but also leaves a positive impression on you.

The Jedi mind trick uses a bunch of psychological priniciples. The key to using this approach is being authentic and consistent in the way you communicate. Remember that the use of these tips does not gurantee anything, and you will always have to respect the decision of the other person in the room. Using psychology tricks doesn't mean absolute control.

How does the Jedi mind trick work as a psychology trick?

Psychology tips can help you ace conversations. (Image via Unsplash/Austin Distel)

Psychology tricks can help you in persuasion, which we need in almost every walk of our life. That's not the same as manipulation and deceit, which one must be on the look out for. Jedi mind trick can be used as a quick tip of influence, especially when you need to make an impression.

Brooks broke down the research by Baaren et al (2003) by explaining that the researchers wanted to test out the use of psychology tricks in the service industry. In the research, a waiter was asked to use two popular psychology tricks mirroring and positive reinforcement.

The waiter tried both tricks with 30 groups of individuals. For the former, she would repeat exactly what the diner said and for the latter, she would use positive affirmations ("Great choice!") when individuals made a food choice. The results showed that the waiter received 70% more than the average tip when she used mirroring. That was a big jump from what she usually received.

The TikTok by Brooks has attracted much amusement and likes but definitely stands out from the rest, as Brooks says that it comes from standing research. If you're contemplating whether the Jedi mind trick can be helpful to you, read about more studies related to it, and you're sure to find many more.

The true psychology trick is to connect with others on a deeper level and make them feel comfortable in communicating with you.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.