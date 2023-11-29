Tips for women's health to follow this year

If you are a woman, you are probably aware of the fact that women's health is different from men's health.

Women have to think about their reproductive organs, hormonal balance and more. However, there are some tips that can help females stay in shape and ensure that their health stays aligned.

Here are eight tips for women's health and wellness:

Tips for women's health to follow

1) Keep moving, even if it's just walking

Workout (Image via Unsplash/Jonathan Borba)

If you're looking for a simple way to improve women's health, walking is your best bet. It's easy and can be done anywhere at any time. Walking helps reduce stress, improve sleep and even prevent depression.

There are no age limits for walking; it's something that everyone should be doing. The American Heart Association recommends 10,000 steps per day as a good baseline goal of healthy activity; it equates to about five miles (eight kilometers) per day on average.

If you have trouble counting your steps or aren't sure how far they are going each day or if they're just not enough, there are lots of fitness trackers available that will help keep track of everything, from calories burned to heart rate monitoring so you know when they you more rest or less stress.

2) Don't smoke

Women's health - Smoking is harmful (Image via Unsplash/Andres Simon)

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable deaths in the US. It's also a major risk factor for heart disease, stroke and cancer.

If you're a woman who smokes, your risk for lung cancer is about 50% higher than that of non-smokers and increases with the number of cigarettes you smoke per day.

Smoking can also lead to mouth cancer (oral cavity), esophageal cancer (gullet) and stomach cancer (stomach).

3) Manage stress

Stress management (Image via Unsplash/Elisa Ventur)

Stress is a normal part of life, and it's important to keep in mind that stress doesn't cause serious health problems by itself.

It can lead to serious health problems, though, if it's linked to heart disease and high blood pressure, for example. If you're feeling stressed out or overwhelmed by your workload or other responsibilities, try these techniques for managing your stress:

Take time for yourself each day, and do something relaxing like reading or meditating.

Talk about your feelings with someone close who will listen carefully without judging you (a friend or family member). You may also want to consider seeing a therapist if talking with someone else isn't helping on its own.

4) Eat a healthy diet, and drink lots of water

Healthy diet and water (Image via Unsplash/Brooke Lark)

Have a balanced diet with plenty of fruit and vegetables, wholegrains, lean protein (like chicken), fish and dairy foods. A healthy meal plan should include at least five portions of fruit or vegetable every day.

Try to avoid sugary drinks like fizzy pop/soda/cordial, as they contain sugar, which can increase tooth decay if you have them regularly. Drink plenty of water throughout the day - it will help keep your skin looking fresh as well as keeping the body hydrated when exercising.

5) Get enough sleep

Sleep on time. (Image via Unsplash/Bruce Mars)

Sleep is important for women's health. The body needs time to heal, repair and recharge. Sleep helps you think more clearly and stay healthy. If you're not getting enough sleep, it may be because of one or more of these factors for women's health:

You have a sleep disorder like insomnia or obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

You're not getting enough time in bed because of work or school schedules that don't allow enough time to fall asleep at night, frequent nighttime trips to the bathroom or noisy neighbors keeping you awake at night.

You have too much caffeine or alcohol before bedtime, which can make it difficult for some people to fall asleep quickly and stay asleep throughout the night without waking up frequently during their slumber cycle.

6) Stay connected with family and friends

Have friends and family (Image via Unsplash/Social Cut)

One of the most important things you can do for women's health is to stay connected with family and friends. Having a support network can make all the difference when it comes to managing stress, depression and anxiety.

If you don't have any friends or family in your area, don't worry there are plenty of ways for you to meet new people as well as keep up with those who live far away from where you now live.

7) Get regular physicals, screenings and tests for women (like mammograms)

Women's health -Get all the screening done on time (Image via Unsplash/Louis Reed)

Regular physicals, screenings and tests for women (like mammograms) are important for early detection of disease. They can help you avoid serious health problems and save your life.

It's important to have a yearly physical exam with your healthcare provider. That includes reviewing your medical history, discussing any new symptoms and conducting a general physical examination.

8) Pay attention to warning signs that may indicate heart disease or stroke

Women's health - Check for symptoms (Image via Unsplash/Ali H)

If you experience any of these symptoms, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Chest pain or discomfort that lasts more than a few minutes and goes away with rest but returns when you resume activity.

Discomfort in the upper body, jaw or neck that lasts more than 10 minutes or comes and goes at intervals of five minutes or less.

Shortness of breath panting for breath and feeling like you can't get enough air despite taking deep breaths; wheezing; coughing up phlegm (sputum).

It's important to take care of yourself and your body. Take time out each day to relax and recharge with some yoga or meditation.

Get enough sleep so that your immune system can be strong enough to fight off any illness that comes along. Remember: if something doesn't feel right whether it's pain or discomfort always talk to a doctor.