Tired of Jet Lags? New Study Reveals Eating Could Be the Solution

Jet lags are tiring, literally! Those who have to travel frequently keep looking out for ways to tackle it. From skipping caffeine to getting a dose of sunlight, there are plenty of hacks for jet lag available already. Recently, researchers from Northwestern University and the Santa Fe Institute have found a new way to lessen the effects of jet lag and hasten the recovery process.

Breakfast might present a quick and efficient option. According to the study, which was published in Chaos on September 5, eating a filling breakfast in the final destination's time zone may aid older persons in overcoming jet lags more rapidly. If you can, try to avoid eating late the night before. This could be beneficial.

A person's circadian clock controls a number of important biological activities, including digestion, sleep cycles, hormone activity, body temperature rhythm, and body rotation. Lead author, Yiton Huang, said:

“Constantly shifting meal schedules or having a meal at night is discouraged, as it can lead to misalignment between internal clocks.”

Why Jet Lags Happen?

Traveling to different time zones affect circadian rhythms. (Image via Pexels/ Asad Photo Maldives)

When the internal body clock (circadian rhythm) and the time zone of your current location are out of sync, it results in jet lag. It often occurs when you swiftly cross several time zones, like on long-haul flights.

The hypothalamus is a part of the brain where a collection of nerve cells, considered the ultimate pacemaker of the body, is located. The suprachiasmatic nucleus, often known as the SCN, is the pacemaker that is most affected by light.

Some of our organs' peripheral pacemakers are more sensitive to food. Therefore, eating in the dark or being exposed to artificial light at night might throw off these internal clocks and cause them to get out of sync with one another and your environment. This disturbance is exacerbated when we go to another time zone, and it may take several days for your biological clocks to resynchronize.

How Breakfast Can Help with Jet Lags?

Research suggests that breakfast can help with jet lags. (Image via Unsplash/ Eiliv Aceron)

Previous research has connected jet lags to gastrointestinal problems, heart disease, and even accelerated aging. In fact, as we become older, our internal body clocks are more likely to be thrown off.

The results confirm past research on meal timing but also deepen our comprehension of how aging affects circadian rhythms. In order to analyze various circadian clocks and stimuli simultaneously, such as light exposure and food intake, the researchers modeled circadian rhythms using a collection of mathematical equations, a crude approximation of the human body at best.

Every cell in our body follows a 24-hour cycle called the circadian rhythm, which frequently lasts longer than 24 hours. Each day, a number of things cause our internal clocks to be re-calibrated.

The study suggested that eating a substantial meal in the morning can help travelers adjust to the new time zone and reset their circadian rhythm.

Jet lag is a transient ailment, and with enough time and the right preparation, the majority of individuals will gradually acclimatize to the new time zone. However, the time it takes to acclimatize can vary from person to person and could take a few days.