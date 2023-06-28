'Titanic' Actor Lew Palter passes away at 94 after battling lung cancer

The entertainment industry lost a treasured talent on May 21, as veteran actor Lew Palter passed away at his home in Los Angeles.

The talented actor breathed his last at the age of 94 after a battle with lung cancer, as confirmed by his daughter Catherine Palter to The Hollywood Reporter.

Titanic Star Lew Palter is no more

Palter (Image via Instagram @bedinfilms)

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Palter pursued his passion and became an accomplished actor, leaving a memorable mark on the Hollywood scene.

His successful career included numerous roles, with his most notable being in James Cameron's timeless classic "Titanic." Palter was a highly respected and admired figure in the industry because of his unmatched ability to bring characters to life.

Moreover, he showcased his versatility by playing an LAPD detective in the CBS series "Delvechhio" in 1976. Palter also had appearances in films like "The Steagle" (1971) and was also featured in popular TV shows like - The Doris Day Show, Columbo, The Brady Bunch, and the A-team.

Lew Plater (Image via Instagram @calarttheatre)

Beyond his role in "Titanic," Plater's career spanned various film and television projects, displaying his versatility and talent.

Whether he was captivating audiences with his on-screen presence or teaching aspiring actors at the CalArts School of Theater, Lew Palter left his legacy for those he met during his remarkable journey.

His guidance and expertise touched the lives of countless students, fostered their curiosity, and inspired them to find truth in their work and lives.

Lew Palter was an incredibly talented actor and mentor whose passion for his craft touched those he worked with. His legacy as an actor and mentor will continue to inspire aspiring performers for years to come.

From his classic portrayal in "Titanic" to his impactful career as an acting teacher, Palter touched the lives of many and left an enduring mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.

