Toothpaste on pimples: Myth or miracle?

One of the most popular remedies for dealing with pesky pimples is applying toothpaste on them. People suffering from breakouts often resort to home remedies and using toothpaste stands out to be helping quite a bit.

Pimples and acne are common skin conditions characterized by inflamed and infected pores. It occurs when excess oil, dirt, and dead skin cells clog the pores, leading to the growth of bacteria and subsequent inflammation.

Pimples are the reason for discomfort and are infamously known to be unsightly, prompting individuals to seek quick remedies to reduce breakouts.

Toothpaste on pimples: What does it do?

Toothpaste on pimple (Image via Getty Images)

The idea behind using toothpaste on pimples is that it can absorb excess oil and reduce the size and redness of the breakout. However, it is not specifically formulated for treating acne or designed for skin use.

Some individuals might experience temporary relief from applying toothpaste on pimples, but it is not a scientifically proven solution for stopping pimple breakouts.

In fact, using toothpaste on the skin can lead to adverse effects for some people. Ingredients in toothpaste like menthol or fluoride can cause skin irritation, redness, and dryness, which may further aggravate the breakout or lead to more breakouts in the future.

The ingredients in toothpaste

Toothpaste usually contain ingredients like baking soda, hydrogen peroxide, menthol, triclosan, and fluoride. These are primarily designed for oral hygiene and not specifically formulated for treating skin conditions. While some of these ingredients may possess antibacterial or drying properties, their efficacy on pimples remains questionable.

Toothpaste on pimple (Image via Getty Images)

Toothpaste has gained popularity as a potential solution for combating pimples as it is believed that the aforementioned ingredients in toothpaste can dry out pimples and reduce their size and redness. But, it becomes necessary to distinguish between anecdotal evidence and scientific proof when assessing the effectiveness of toothpaste for pimples.

Is it safe to apply toothpaste on the skin?

The ingredients in toothpaste are primarily designed for oral hygiene and not for treating skin conditions like acne. Some of these ingredients, such as menthol, fluoride, or sodium lauryl sulfate, can be harsh and irritating to the skin and may cause redness, dryness, and even chemical burns in some cases.

Toothpaste on pimple (Image via Getty Images)

Toothpaste is not formulated to be left on the skin for an extended period as leaving it on pimples overnight, increases the risk of skin irritation and potential damage, leading to worsening the situation.

Expert opinions on toothpaste for pimples

Dermatologists and skincare experts generally advise against using toothpaste as a treatment for pimples. They emphasize the importance of using products specifically designed for the skin, as toothpaste can be harsh and aggravate the skin. So it is advisable to consult a healthcare professional or dermatologist for personalized advice on managing acne.

Effective home remedies for pimples

Toothpaste might not be the ideal solution for treating pimples, but several effective home remedies can help alleviate acne breakouts and provide clear skin without posing any potential threats. These include:

Tea tree oil: Known for its antimicrobial properties, tea tree oil helps to reduce inflammation and kill acne-causing bacteria.

Salicylic acid: A common ingredient in many over-the-counter acne treatments, salicylic acid helps to unclog pores and reduce swelling.

Honey and cinnamon: A natural combination that possesses antibacterial properties, honey, and cinnamon can be applied as a face mask to soothe and heal pimples.

Toothpaste on pimple (Image via Getty Images)

Aloe vera: The gel from the aloe vera plant has anti-inflammatory properties and can aid in the healing of acne lesions.

Proper skincare routine: Maintaining a consistent skincare routine that includes gentle cleansing, moisturizing, and using non-comedogenic products can help prevent and manage pimples.