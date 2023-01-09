Top 5 Benefits of Sauna for Your Health

The benefits of sauna have been known to people for ages. Known as sweat-houses during the Mayan times, saunas were also found in ancient Finland and are still popular worldwide.

A sauna is a room in which people sit in dry heat which makes them sweat. It is said to be helpful in the process of detoxification and relieving stress and may provide several benefits for cardiovascular health and exercise performance.

This article brings you the top benefits of sauna for your overall health.

Potential Health Benefits of Sauna

These are the most important advantages of taking a sauna regularly:

1) Reduces stress

High heat increases blood circulation to all organs of the body, including the brain. This can help reduce psychological stress and fatigue due to increased oxygenation in the brain tissues.

2) Might reduce chronic pain

Though saunas aren't a permanent solution to chronic inflammatory pain, they can significantly reduce inflammation and reduce joint pain and muscle soreness. The benefits of sauna are well known by advanced athletes for relieving muscle fatigue and pain.

3) As a relaxation technique

Most importantly, the benefits of a sauna include its ability to relax the mind and muscles. People with hectic work schedules often use sauna as an effective technique to relax after a tiring day.

4) Might improve heart health

Increased blood circulation might contribute to improved heart health. Several studies have associated saunas with improved heart health after conducting clinical experiments.

5) Might improve respiratory health

People with lung problems and asthma can feel relieved after a sauna. This could be due to higher temperatures that help open lung airways and reduce excess mucous.

Benefits of Infrared Sauna

Infrared saunas are increasingly gaining popularity nowadays. Though it's almost similar to a regular sauna in terms of benefits, the main difference is the heat source.

Infrared lamps are used to generate dry heat inside the sauna chamber. Infrared radiation is known to open up pores and increase blood circulation significantly. Moreover, infrared saunas are also associated with reductions in oxidative stress, chronic pain, and chronic fatigue. Other points are similar to the benefits of sauna previously discussed in the article.

Saunas can reduce stress and fatigue (Image via Unsplash/Crystalweed)

Sauna vs. Steam Room

Steam rooms provide moist heat, usually around 110 to 120°F (43 to 49°C) and 100 percent relative humidity. This is lower than that of saunas. People using steam rooms might feel a bit more comfortable due to lower temperatures. Moreover, there is no risk of dehydration from steam baths.

Benefits of Sauna After Workout

Taking a sauna after your gym session can reduce muscle fatigue and improve blood circulation. It might also aid muscle recovery and relaxation. Many gym-goers take steam or sauna baths after their workout sessions for optimal results.

Sauna on a Regular Basis

Saunas can be taken regularly with certain precautions. Hydrate yourself well before a sauna to reduce the risk of dehydration. Keep the thermostat at a temperature that is comfortable for you to enjoy the benefits of the sauna. Consult your health professional if you have existing medical conditions.

Poll : 0 votes