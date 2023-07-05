Top 5 anti-inflammatory herbs and spices you need to try

Nutritionists have long touted the benefits of anti-inflammatory herbs and spices, and there's a good reason for it.

With the right herbs and spices, you can eat your way to better health. Spices like turmeric, ginger, cinnamon and others are among the best natural foods to eat. One of the best ways to prevent inflammation is through diet, which means adding these aromatic herbs and spices to your meals regularly.

To help you get started on your journey towards better health and wellness, here are some common herbs and spices that are easy to incorporate in your cooking routine:

Anti-inflammatory herbs and spices to include in your diet

Here are the top five common spices to try irrespective of your culinary skills.

1) Turmeric

Helps in reducing inflammation(Image via Unsplash/Prchi Palwe)

Turmeric is a superstar among spices. This golden spice contains curcumin, a compound with potent anti-inflammatory properties.

Curcumin curbs the inflammation-triggering molecules in the body, providing an organic cure for a range of health problems. You can add turmeric to your morning smoothie or curries or make a comforting turmeric latte to enjoy its health benefits.

2) Ginger

Soothes digestive issues (Image via Unsplas/Sentot Setyasiswanto)

Ginger is not just for flavor, but it's also a powerful spice. It contains bioactive compounds called gingerols, proven to reduce inflammation.

This spice is ideal for easing muscle pain and soothing digestive issues. Enjoy ginger tea, add freshly grated ginger to stir-fries or soups, or include it in your baked favorites to enjoy its delicious and health benefits.

3) Cinnamon

Rich in antioxidants (Image via Unsplash/Rens D)

Cinnamon creates a warm and cozy sensation, but it's also good for health. Cinnamon contains antioxidants that combat inflammation. Add cinnamon to oatmeal, coffee or roasted vegetables for a delicious and healthy treat.

4) Cayenne pepper

helps with weight loss (Image via Unsplash/Volodymyr)

Cayenne pepper is a spicy and potent spice. The fiery spice contains capsaicin, which provides numerous health benefits, including reducing inflammation and aiding weight loss.

Add cayenne pepper to chili or roasted nuts or experiment with it in a smoothie due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

5) Garlic

Supports immune system (Image via Unsplash/Team Voyas)

Garlic is a common ingredient in many cuisines. It also contains sulphur compounds, which have anti-inflammatory effects.

Along with the delicious flavor, garlic also supports the immune system and promotes heart health. Incorporate fresh garlic in pasta sauces, roast it with vegetables, or make a tangy garlic dressing to enjoy its incredible benefits.

Integrating the aforementioned anti-inflammatory spices in your cooking is a tasty way to improve overall health.

Add turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, cayenne pepper or garlic to your recipes irrespective of your culinary skills. Your taste buds will benefit, and your body will be grateful for these amazing health benefits.

Spice up your health by incorporating these simple spices in your diet. Your journey to a healthier, inflammation-free body starts in the kitchen.

