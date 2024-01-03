Tossing and turning? Try this melatonin alternative for sound sleep

Melatonin has long been a popular supplement for inducing sleep, but it doesn't work for everyone. If you're still staring at the ceiling after sleepless night, it may be time to try something new. Gamma-aminobutyric acid, or GABA, is gaining attention as a natural sleep aid.

Research indicates that GABA supplements can shorten the time to fall asleep, increase non-REM sleep, and result in more time spent in the deepest, most restorative stages of sleep. The calming neurotransmitter has also been shown to reduce anxiety, stress, and nervousness - all enemies of peaceful slumber.

If you're exhausted yet wide awake night after night, GABA may offer the natural, non-addictive help you need to finally get the restorative rest your body craves.

How does GABA work in the brain to initiate sleep?

GABA is an amino acid naturally produced in the body. In basic terms, it's a calming agent, acting like a "chill pill" for our brains. The little chemical messenger is known to inhibit or reduce some nervous system signals and lower brain activity.

Stress, fear, anxiety - we all know these suspects well. They get our brain activity taking the fast lane, making it difficult to wind down. This is where GABA steps in, helping to slow things down and create a sense of relaxation. You can find it in several foods like tomatoes and soybeans, but it is also available as a supplement sold over the counter.

Low levels of this superhero GABA have been linked to a villain we all know too well: sleeplessness. One study found that people struggling with insomnia had 30 percent less GABA in their system than those who sleep well. So, for those consistently fighting the sleep battle, GABA could well be worth a try.

Why taking GABA is a better alternative to Melatonin?

But we're getting to the best part - unlike some other sleep aids like melatonin, GABA leaves you feeling more awake in the morning. GABA can help you get to sleep and you could wake up feeling like the spring chicken you are! However, like every story, this one also needs more research for a foolproof conclusion, but the early signs are indeed promising.

The course of action to consider is taking GABA 30 to 60 minutes before bedtime. It's also recommended to maintain a sleep diary to note the fluctuations in your sleep quality. However, it's highly advisable to have a word with your doc before you jump onboard with GABA or any new dietary supplement.

If taking a supplement isn't your cup of tea, you can get GABA naturally from fermented foods like kimchi, sourdough bread, sake, or the lesser-known mulberry beer. These could make your dinner a truly sleep-promoting meal!

It's crucial to note that while the Sleep Foundation reports no serious side effects with small doses of GABA, some consumers have mentioned experiencing abdominal pain or headaches. Our body is a unique machine, and each machine may react differently, so it's best to start slow and see how your system works with it.

This isn't a magic cure, though, and not everyone should rush to grab their bottle of GABA. People who fall into high-risk groups - pregnant women, individuals under 18, those on blood pressure or anti-seizure meds - should always ask their doctor before starting something new.

GABA's benefits don't stop at sleep. It could be a knight in shining armor for those also battling stress and anxiety. Less stress, means faster sleep and a consequent better quality of life.

To bring it all together, GABA might just be the melatonin alternative you have been looking for in your fight against restless nights. Needing less help from sleep supplements can be a step towards natural, unaided sleep.