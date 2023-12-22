Tourist in Colorado found infected with Measles, increases threat of contamination

Recently, on December 13, 2023, there was an international traveler who arrived in Colorado and days later, it was found that he had a confirmed case of measles. This is a piece of concerning news and has raised alarms in Colorado. The teenager has visited many counties of Colorado, and now healthcare officials are saying that it is possible that the infected individual has contaminated the places where he went.

The same case happened in January 2019 with a resident of Colorado, but it was reported back immediately. In this article, we will further discuss the recent case of measles, what effect it will have on Coloradans, and how important it is to get vaccinated to protect yourself from contagious diseases like this.

A confirmed case of measles

What is measles? (image by kjpargeter on freepik)

A teenager has come to the state of Colorado and has visited several counties, but according to Arapahoe County Public Health, it has been found that the teenager has tested positive for measles. Healthcare officials are concerned that he might have directly infected the places he has been to and the people present there, as well. They are raising their concern and informing people who were possibly there at the same time as the adolescent traveler.

Authorities have been tracking the teenager's movement ever since and he has visited Denver International Airport and Children’s Hospital Colorado’s Emergency Department at the Anschutz Medical Campus to date. The infected traveler arrived at the Denver International Airport on December 13 and he was there at the airport from 4:30-8 p.m. The adolescent traveler possibly has infected the people moving through Concourse A, bridge security, baggage claim, and the passenger pickup area.

The teenage traveler then visited Children’s Hospital Colorado’s Emergency Department on December 18 from 8:30-11 a.m. The hospital subsequently informed the doctors, patients, and other people who possibly came in direct contact with the infected individual.

What effect measles will have on people?

Unvaccinated individuals are more at risk (image by jcomp on freepik)

As we all know, measles is an airborne virus and that makes it highly contagious. People who are not vaccinated for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) are more likely to attract the virus easily.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment, if you are already infected with the virus but the symptoms have not appeared yet (because the symptoms appear after 7-14 days after being infected), then taking the vaccine within 72 hours can prevent the measles infection.

Measles appears as a rash and shows symptoms like fever, cough, runny nose, and red watery eyes but if not treated, it can cause serious symptoms like seizures, brain damage, ear infections, pneumonia, and even death. That is why Coloradans are constantly being told to get vaccinated as soon as possible before it spreads to the whole body. The measles virus can survive for almost two hours in the air.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children who are 12-15 months of age should have their first dose of vaccination, followed by the second dose at 4-6 years of age. The MMR vaccine is 97% effective and two doses of it are enough to prevent measles infection. People who have been loyal to the U.S. vaccination schedule are very much protected for life.

This recent measles infection case has created awareness among the people who do not take vaccinations seriously and those who are not aware of these communicable diseases. Getting vaccinated at a proper age prevents you from getting affected by these upcoming events.