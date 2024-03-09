Trading couch time for short walks may ease knee pain, say researchers

For many, knee pain is a daily struggle - it can stop them from enjoying walks in the park or playing with kids and grandkids. But there's hope on the horizon.

A recent study breathes new life into an old idea: get moving to get better. Researchers suggest that taking regular short walks might just be what the knees need.

A group of scientists looked at people aged 50 and over who have knee osteoarthritis. This is a common knee problem, especially in older adults, where the knee joint gets damaged and can cause pain.

They were curious to see if walking could make a difference in the lives of people dealing with the issue.

Walking your way to less knee pain, study suggests

The study comes from a big project called the Osteoarthritis Initiative, which started gathering data in 2004, with the goal to better understand knee osteoarthritis. Researchers gathered a lot of information from 1,212 people.

They wanted to see what happens with knee pain over time and to the knee joint itself – basically, did the condition get worse, and did the pain happen more often?

Also, could walking help pain improve? They studied people who walked for exercise after turning 50, in a survey eight years after the study began.

Here’s what they discovered:

Out of the participants, men made up 45%. The average age was a bit over 63, and the average bodyweight and height ratio, a number called the body mass index, was about 29. People who walked as a form of exercise had a lower chance of feeling pain in their knees very often. The odds were reduced by 40% compared to those who did not walk. What's more, the risk of the space in the knee joint getting tighter – something that happens in knee osteoarthritis – was less in people who walked.

So, this study tells us that for those over 50 with knee osteoarthritis, walking could result in less frequent knee pain.

It seems to add weight to the idea that doctors and health experts should be telling people with this condition to take up walking as part of their daily routine.

Researchers also think that walking might slow down the damage from the disease itself. However, they do say that more studies are needed to be absolutely sure.

The takeaway is pretty exciting. Instead of sitting still, a short stroll each day could well keep the knee pain at bay. It's a small habit change that could make a difference and possibly help manage, or even better, slow down the condition.

Before you start any new exercise, it's important to check with your doctor or healthcare provider for knee pain, though. They will analyze your health history and give you the best advice on how to safely add walking to your daily routine.

Alhough you might not be leaping off the couch with joy at the thought of exercise, your knees might just thank you for it later. With more good news potentially on the way, this could be an easy step towards less pain and more gain.