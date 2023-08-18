Transgender women can now 'chest-feed'; it sets a dangerous precedent, says biological women

The world is constantly changing, and so are the ways in which we understand gender and parenting. Recently, it was recognized that transgender women can now choose to 'chest-feed' their infants, which means they can breastfeed like biological women.

This new possibility has sparked a debate among biological women who are worried that the trend could be dangerous. They believe that it sets a precedent that could have negative implications for children's health and traditional gender roles.

CDC’s guidance on chest-feeding for transgender women and non-binary parents

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently published guidance on their website, providing information for transgender and non-binary individuals on how to "chestfeed" their infants.

CDC's recent update on breastfeeding (Image sourced via www.cdc.gov)

The guidance recognizes that transgender and non-binary parents may give birth and breastfeed or chest-feed their children.

It also emphasizes the importance of healthcare providers being knowledgeable about gender transitions to provide optimal care and meet the nutritional needs of infants.

However, criticism has emerged regarding the CDC's guidance. Some doctors argue that the CDC fails to adequately assess the potential health risks associated with infants consuming milk produced by transgender women who have undergone gender-reassignment surgeries or are taking hormonal treatments to stimulate lactation.

Concerns have been raised around the lack of information regarding the effects of these medications on infants, particularly in the long term.

Criticism of the CDC's approach

The recent announcement by the CDC triggered an intense online discussion regarding the ability of transgender women to chest-feed.

Among those participating in the debate, Instagram user @theisablebrown shared her views, sparking responses from biological women who also expressed similar beliefs.

Some users have expressed concerns about the safety of chest feeding for babies.

User, alohahealthyeats, says:

"Domperidone blocks dopamine receptors in the gut and doesn’t cross the blood brain barrier. There is an increased risk of heart disorders. Personally I can’t think this would be good for a baby."

Others questioned whether chest-feeding from transgender individuals can provide the same level of antibodies.

User, julia.connolly54, said.

"Not to mention the fact that the breast milk of real biological mothers and women is supposed to also provide their infant with the necessary antibodies for which to build their immune system from

Another user, juliapellicane, expresses her belief that the practice of chest-feeding by transgender women is invalidating the biological realities of motherhood.

"We truly cannot have anything for ourselves. Our most innate biological instincts have been simultaneously invalidated yet hijacked by these same people.

"It's "shameful" for biological women to aspire to become mothers, but it's "empowering" for those who are biologically unable to pretend they can be pregnant and give birth. Absolute lunacy."

The recent announcement that transgender women can now chest-feed has sparked discussions among individuals who have expressed various perspectives and concerns about the potential implications.

It's crucial to foster open dialogue and consider multiple viewpoints to create a safe and inclusive environment for everyone.

Continued research and expert guidance will play a vital role in informing discussions and shaping policies related to transgender healthcare, including chest-feeding.