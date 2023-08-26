Trial finds popular weight-loss drug Wegovy to reduce common heart failure symptoms in patients

A recent trial has shown that the popular weight-loss drug Wegovy, which is scientifically semaglutide, may help reduce the symptoms of common heart failure in obese patients. Semaglutide, which is a drug for diabetes and weight loss, has been found to improve the quality of life in people who are obese and have the most common form of heart failure. The study was funded by Wegovy drugmaker Novo Nordisk where 529 participants were involved.

It was found in the study that Wegovy helped reduce symptoms of cardiac impairment such as fatigue, swelling in the legs, irregular heartbeat, and shortness of breath. The medication was also shown to decrease blood pressure and inflammation which stand to be two crucial pointers of cardiac health.

The weight-loss drug Wegovy shows brilliant results for obese patients with symptoms of cardiac failure

The weight-loss drug Wegovy potentially reduces the symptoms of heart attack in obese patients. (Image by iStockphoto via Pexels)

According to a study published Friday in the New England Journal of Medicine, the highly sought-after weight-loss drug Wegovy has shown huge benefits for patients with cardiac failure symptoms. Wegovy, or semaglutide, was shown to reduce the risk of heart failure symptoms in obese patients, improving their quality of life.

The study involved 529 patients who were given a weekly dose of 2.4 milligrams of Wegovy. It was noticed that the administration of the drug brought an improvement of 17 points on a scale of 100 points known as the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire clinical summary score.

This scale was duly used to assess the symptoms of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. In comparison, only nine points were obtained improvement-wise by the ones who were given a placebo. The Wegovy heart benefits, in actuality, have been shown to include less fatigue, shortness of breath, swelling, and trouble moving for the patients.

Wegovy and heart failure have been linked in the most interesting way of late. The results of the trial contribute to the progressing list of possible health benefits that Wegovy can provide apart from helping to lose weight.

This is expected to lead to an increase in the use of the drug along with obtaining higher coverage by insurers. The study results also accentuate the pioneering trial data that was released by Novo Nordisk earlier in the month. It has shown Wegovy to lower the risk of severe heart-related complications by 20%.

With all the benefits and even more being promised on the way, the weight-loss drug Wegovy could be said to be on its way to achieving radical success in the cardiological avenue.