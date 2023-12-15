Try these christmas yoga poses to make your fall special

Christmas yoga poses can significantly enhance your holiday experience by bringing relaxation and mindfulness into your festive celebrations. One such pose is the Christmas Tree Pose, which not only improves your balance but also allows you to embody the festive spirit in a unique way.

Another engaging pose is the Reindeer Pose, which adds a touch of playfulness to your routine and effectively stretches your back. For those looking to alleviate holiday stress, the Snowflake Pose is ideal. It involves deep breathing techniques that are known to reduce stress.

Christmas Yoga Poses you should try this year

Christmas Yoga (Image via Unsplash/Avrielle)

1. Christmas Tree Pose (Vrksasana)

Stand tall and shift your weight onto your right foot.

Bend your left knee and place the sole of your left foot on your right inner thigh or calf (avoid the knee).

Bring your hands together in a prayer position at your heart, then slowly raise them above your head, keeping your palms together like the branches of a Christmas tree.

Focus on a point in front of you to maintain balance. Hold for 30 seconds, then switch sides.

2. Reindeer Pose (Anuvittasana, or Standing Backbend)

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your arms by your sides.

Inhale and sweep your arms up overhead, palms facing each other.

Gently arch your back, pushing your hips forward, and look up or back, depending on your neck comfort.

Imagine yourself as a graceful reindeer, head held high. Hold for a few breaths, then return to standing.

3. Snowflake Pose (Supta Baddha Konasana, or Reclining Bound Angle Pose)

Sit on the floor and bring the soles of your feet together, letting your knees drop out to the sides like open book pages.

Slowly lean back, using your elbows for support, until you're lying down.

Extend your arms out to the sides at shoulder height, palms up, like a snowflake.

Breathe deeply and relax in this pose for 1-2 minutes.

4. Mistletoe Pose (Partner Seated Forward Bend)

Christmas Yoga (Image via Unsplash/Ginny Rose)

Sit facing your partner with a comfortable distance between you.

Extend your legs in front of you, with the soles of your feet touching your partner's.

Inhale and lengthen your spine, then exhale and hinge forward from your hips, reaching towards your feet or your partner's hands.

Hold hands for added connection, and stay in this pose for several breaths, enjoying the shared stretch.

5. Angel Pose (Salabhasana, or Locust Pose Variation)

Lie on your stomach with your arms by your sides, palms up.

As you inhale, lift your chest, arms, and legs off the ground like an angel spreading its wings.

Keep your gaze forward and down to avoid neck strain. Flutter your arms and legs gently as if creating a snow angel.

Hold for several breaths, then release.

Benefits of performing these Christmas Yoga Poses

Improved Balance and Focus (Christmas Tree Pose): Practising the Christmas Tree Pose helps develop better balance and stability, both physically and mentally. As you concentrate on maintaining the pose, you also sharpen your focus and mental clarity, which is especially helpful during the busy holiday season.

Christmas Yoga (Image via Unsplash/Kike Vega)

Stress Relief and Back Stretching (Reindeer Pose): The Reindeer Pose, with its gentle backbend, is great for releasing tension in the spine and shoulders. This pose is particularly beneficial after long periods of sitting or standing, common during holiday preparations. It also aids in stress relief, promoting a sense of relaxation and well-being.

Relaxation and Hip Opening (Snowflake Pose): The Snowflake Pose is excellent for opening up the hips, a common area of tightness for many people. As you relax into the pose, it encourages deep breathing, which has a calming effect on the nervous system, helping you to unwind and de-stress.

Enhanced Connection and Flexibility (Mistletoe Pose): Performing the Mistletoe Pose with a partner not only increases physical flexibility but also strengthens emotional connections. This shared experience can create a sense of togetherness and mutual support, which is at the heart of the holiday spirit.

Christmas Yoga (Image via Unsplash/Dane)

Strength Building and Coordination (Angel Pose): The Angel Pose is a fun way to build strength in the back, legs, and arms. The gentle fluttering movement also enhances coordination and body awareness. This pose embodies the lightness and joy of the holiday season, bringing a playful element to your yoga practice.

Incorporating these Christmas yoga poses into your routine can add a festive and joyful element to your practice while also providing numerous health benefits.