Try this easy 8-step barre workout for your butt and thighs

Do you feel like your legs and butt need a good toning? You might not be a ballerina, but you can still train like one – right at home! That’s right, we’re talking about a barre workout. It is a sweet fitness routine that ballet dancers use, and now you can try it too, thanks to Jillian Dreusike, a fitness expert who created the Allongée Technique in Philadelphia.

What is this Barre workout?

Barre leg workout shapes your glute and strengthens your lower body (Image via Freepik)

Barre workout mixes ballet with some pilates and yoga moves. You mostly just use your body weight, so no heavy lifting. Barre workouts are brilliant because they make those lesser-known muscles work hard. These are tiny muscles in your butts and thighs that you don't always use when doing regular activities like walking or climbing stairs.

Why should you try it?

Even if the exercises look easy, do not be fooled. They fire up every muscle in your lower body – not just the big ones like your glutes (that's your butt muscles), quads (the muscles on the front of your thighs), and hamstrings (the muscles on the back of your thighs).

We are talking about the small muscles too, like the ones that help you move your legs inward and outward. These muscles are key to keeping you strong and injury-free.

Step by Step guide on how to get the barre workout done

Prepare Your Space

Clear a comfortable spot in your room.

Use a sturdy chair (without arms) as your makeshift barre.

Warm-Up (5 minutes)

Jog in place or perform jumping jacks to get your heart rate up.

Detailed Steps for Each Exercise

1. Allongée Propellers

Mastering balance and strength (Image via Vecteezy)

Stand with your right hand lightly on the chair and your left hand on your hip.

Extend your right leg back, foot flexed, slightly opening your hips.

Sweep your leg forward and then back in a pendulum motion.

Perform 10 reps.

2. Allongée Swiveling Glute Burners

Understanding the power of controlled motion (Image via Freepik)

Keep your right hand on the chair, shifting weight to your left leg.

Lift your right leg back and up, pointing your toe, and swing it forward past your standing leg.

Allow your hips to swivel.

Do 10 reps.

3. Ballerina Squats

Perfect your squat by strengthening your foundation (Image via Vecteezy)

Face the chair, feet wider than shoulder-width, toes out.

Bend into a squat, back straight, lightly touching the chair.

Perform 10 reps.

4. Barre Assemblés

This workout helps in fixing your posture (Image via Vecteezy)

Stand parallel to the chair, right hand resting on it.

With the left leg, step out to the side into a squat, then jump feet together.

Do 10 reps.

5. Assemblé Pulses

This helps in building endurance (Image via Freepik)

Stay in a low squat from the last assemblé.

Pulse up and down in this position.

Perform 10 reps.

6. Thigh Super Burner

Easy to do at-home barre workout (Image via Vecteezy)

Face the chair, feet together.

Step right foot back into a lunge, then back to the starting position.

Do 10 reps.

7. Four-Part Arabesque Lunge

Barre workouts are low-intensity workouts (Image via Freepik)

With your right hand on the chair, lunge back with your left leg.

Lift your left leg into an arabesque, then return to the lunge.

Perform 10 reps.

8. Arabesque Pulses

Barre workout can be done any time of the day (Image via Freepik)

Hold the arabesque position on the last rep.

Pulse the lifted leg upwards.

Do 10 reps.

Cool Down (5 minutes)

Stretch legs, hips, and back to aid recovery and reduce soreness.

By following these simple structured steps, you can effectively work out your lower body using the elegance and discipline of barre exercises right at home.

Why it's worth trying?

Barre workouts are easy on joints (Image via Freepik)

Why bother with such a workout? Let me tell you, these nifty moves do wonders for your lower body strength. Plus, they are kind to your joints and can improve your balance – handy for everyone, whether you are an eager athlete or someone who just loves a good workout tie-in for their favorite TV show binge.

Barre workouts also score points because they are kind of graceful. They're not about speed or heavy weights, but control and precision. This means you are getting a workout that’s both tough and kind of relaxing in a "feel-good-to-move" kind of way.

So there you have it: an 8-step barre workout you can do in your living room. It's got tiny moves with big payoffs, and all you need is a lightweight chair. If you stick with it, you will soon start to see and feel the benefits in your legs and butt.

Give it a try, and who knows? You might just start moving through your day with a new spring in your step, feeling every bit as strong as a dancer on stage.