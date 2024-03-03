Two-Time WWE Women's Champion Maryse Diagnosed with a Rare Pre-Cancer Condition

Every WWE fan has known Maryse as a woman of strength, who has bagged the title of WWE Women’s Champion two times. However, in an unexpected turn of events, Maryse recently took to social media to tell her fans about her deteriorating health conditions.

Starting her wrestling career in 2006, the French-Canadian beauty quickly became popular due to her strength and charisma in the ring. Beyond her in-ring achievements, she also became a WWE Diva, showcasing her confidence and elegance. However, her health has not been at its best for quite a while now.

After many struggles for a proper diagnosis, Maryse revealed that she had been diagnosed with a rare pre-cancerous condition. Fans are shocked and concerned about her well-being.

Let’s look further into how Maryse was misdiagnosed with endometriosis, but with the help of a better doctor, she was able to know what was the actual reason behind her declining health.

Maryse’s Journey of Diagnosis

Maryse was initially misdiagnosed with endometriosis but later got to know that she had a rare pre-cancerous condition (Image by Nensuria on Freepik)

Women being misdiagnosed is not just a problem among common people, but celebrities like Maryse have also faced similar situations where doctors neglected their symptoms and did not try to understand what was the exact health issue concerning them.

Maryse’s health started declining when she began facing severe abdominal issues, gastrointestinal problems, and excessive fatigue. Despite consulting various doctors, the final verdict she got about her health was that either she had endometriosis or something else that would “figure itself out” with time.

No one can be satisfied with such a result as you don’t know how you can proceed further to make your health better if you don’t know the exact condition you are dealing with. Maryse was in the same conflict until she met Dr. Thais Aliabadi, an OB-GYN in Los Angeles, who finally became the only person to identify that Maryse had Serous Borderline tumors, which is a rare and potentially fatal pre-cancerous condition affecting the ovaries.

In the Instagram post she made to announce her battle with such a serious condition, she said:

“From the start when I met Thais at her office in LA, she listened to my story, truly listened. She heard me (a doctor’s quality that makes a tremendous difference) and agreed that we have to push to get to the bottom of this.”

Maryse underwent a laparoscopy surgery with Dr. Aliabadi to identify the root cause of her health problems and 11 implants were removed successfully through the surgery, which were found to be located around her ovaries, uterus, and connective tissues in her abdominal cavity.

Maryse’s Recent Health Update

Maryse is recovering and her next surgery is in two weeks (Image from Instagram)

The 41-year-old WWE star is on her road to recovery after the laparoscopy surgery. She posted a video on her Instagram story on February 28 2024, in which she could be seen walking on a treadmill. The text with the video read,

“Walking 30-40 mins a day lately! My next surgery is in 2 weeks and then I will be on bed rest for 2 weeks after that! Getting my steps in now!”

Maryse’s fans and well-wishers are hoping for her speedy recovery and praying that she beats this rare condition very soon to come back stronger than ever.